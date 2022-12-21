SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Minnesota
|
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sentencing for Oklee, Minn., man who murdered his wife moved to January

Eric James Reinbold, 46, fired his defense attorney shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Eric Reinbold, Pennington County booking photo
By Sav Kelly
December 21, 2022 04:16 PM


THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — An Oklee, Minnesota, man convicted of murdering his wife fired his defense attorney shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced.

Eric James Reinbold, 46, appeared electronically on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from the Pennington County Jail. Reinbold was found guilty of second degree intentional murder and murder while committing assault on Sept. 30, after a week-long trial.

Reinbold’s sentencing had already been delayed due to poor weather conditions. However, conditions persisted and Reinbold agreed to a remote sentencing hearing in which all legal representation, the defendant and judge would appear via Zoom video calls.

Judge Tamara Yon said she had been informed shortly before the hearing that Reinbold changed his mind and was now asking for an in-person sentencing — which Yon agreed with.

Yon asked both sides of the legal representation if they had any comments for the record before scheduling a new sentencing date.

“Mr. Reinbold is terminating my services in all three cases,” said Bruce Rivers, Reinbold’s defense attorney.

Rivers had been representing Reinbold in the murder case since August 2021. He also represented Reinbold in two additional cases: one a legal family matter and the other an alleged attack on a correctional employee which occurred in June.

Yon asked Reinbold if he planned to hire a new attorney, and he confirmed he is looking for one. Reinbold said it wouldn’t take long, but he would need a bit of time.

Yon asked John Gross, representing the state, if he had any comment on the further rescheduling of sentencing.

“I’m not interested in having any more games in this case,” said Gross.

Gross requested the sentencing be postponed no more than three weeks, which Yon agreed to.

“The recent developments,” said Gross, “in my mind, are just gamesmanship on the defendant’s part.”

Reinbold’s sentencing was rescheduled to 1 p.m. on Jan. 11. It will be in-person only.

Reinbold’s wife, 34-year-old Lisette Reinbold, was found dead in her driveway on July 9, 2021. She had been stabbed 27 times in the neck, torso and upper extremities. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

Reinbold evaded law enforcement for 26 days before being arrested on Aug. 4, 2021. At the time, he had been on probation following his 2017 conviction for possession of a pipe bomb.

