News | Minnesota
Electrical fire prompts train to stop near Brainerd as crews respond in bitter cold

The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.

Firefighters around a train.
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 23, 2022 10:04 AM
BRAINERD, Minn. — A train caught on fire as it was traveling down the railroad tracks east of Brainerd Thursday, Dec. 22, bringing out firefighters to douse the blaze in bitter cold weather.

Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the train crew reported the fire after noticing it at 4:40 p.m., just east of Brainerd. The conductor stopped the train at the next crossing on County Highway 25, east of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport near the intersection with White Pine Drive, temporarily blocking the roadway.

Firefighter uses fire extinguisher on train.
A Brainerd firefighter uses a fire extinguisher on a BNSF Railway locomotive Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The fire was caused by an electrical system in the BNSF Railway locomotive.

Between 18 and 20 Brainerd firefighters responded to the scene in the bitter cold — the temperature was 10 below zero, according to the National Weather Service, and the wind chill made it feel like 31 below. Holmes said they used dry chemical fire extinguishers to dampen the flames, noting this was the preference of the train operators to avoid getting the electrical system wet.

“We just worked with the train conductor and got it out to the best of our ability,” Holmes said. “We had limited access due to the construction of the locomotive itself, but they consulted with their mechanic.”

The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started, although Holmes said he did not believe they were in physical danger.

“From what we could understand, it was like a closed compartment that you literally had to take like a hatch off the top of the train to access it,” Holmes said. “We just didn’t have the means to do that, and they didn’t think that was going to be necessary.”

Read more
Newspapers.com image from Dec. 28, 1982 edition of Minneapolis Star Tribune.
The Vault
Who started the Minneapolis Thanksgiving Fire of 1982 that caused more than $232 million in damage?
Two juveniles were charged with arson related to the fire, which caused $75 million in damage, or $232 million in 2022 dollars. However, charges were later dropped. Why?
November 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
CITY OF BEMIDJI
Local
1 dead after Port Hope Township house fire near Bemidji
According to Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at approximately 7:51 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the fire department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 7505 Bittern Road NE in Port Hope Township, about 15 miles northeast of Bemidji. It had also been reported that an adult male was unaccounted for.
November 21, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110522.N.BP.RIDGEWAYFIRE - LEAD.jpg
Local
UPDATED: Bemidji Fire Department responds to fire at 2830 Ridgeway Apartment
Members of the Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2830 Ridgeway Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
November 03, 2022 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Minnesota news brief graphic
Minnesota
DNR sets burning restrictions for much of Minnesota
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the burning restrictions are lifted. Residents should also take care with backyard campfires.
November 02, 2022 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Nov2burningrestrictionsmap.jpg
Local
Burn restrictions in place for Hubbard, Becker, Beltrami, Wadena and Cass counties
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the burning restrictions are lifted. Residents should also take care with backyard campfires.
November 02, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire Report FSA
Minnesota
Out-of-control grass fire turns fatal in west-central Minnesota
The blaze consumed several vehicles and threatened multiple buildings, according to authorities.
October 31, 2022 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
A firefighter kneels while working on unraveling a hose
Minnesota
Minnesota nurse leaves protest to rescue tenants from burning building
"He made a difference. There's no doubt about it," Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said of the quick and selfless response, noting that volunteer firefighter quite possibly saved lives.
September 16, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Police lights web art
Local
1 dead, 1 arrested after suspicious fire near Cass Lake
A Bena woman has been arrested in connection with a fire that left one dead on Tuesday evening near Cass Lake.
August 31, 2022 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Flames engulf a brown building as firefighters spray water
Minnesota
1 dead in Rainy Lake houseboat resort fire
Two other people were injured at Northernaire Houseboats on Wednesday night.
August 25, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mprgreenwoodfire1.jpg
Minnesota
From its start a year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
It wasn't the biggest fire in recent history in northern Minnesota. The Pagami Creek Fire in 2011 was nearly four times bigger and scorched a huge swath of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
August 16, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene with traffic control. Responders cleared at 5:25 p.m. and the train continued on its way.

According to Holmes, Thursday’s fire was the first in a locomotive to which he’d ever responded. He said he did not know what the train was hauling, but it came through the Dakotas. A Dec. 13 video posted to YouTube appears to show the same locomotive, No. 5734, traveling through Wadena hauling coal.

According to BNSF’s website, the company has one of the newest locomotive fleets in the industry.

“A typical BNSF locomotive will travel up to 4.8 million miles in its lifetime — equal to about 20 trips from the earth to the moon,” the website stated.

BNSF locomotives are 73 feet long and 15 feet high, consisting of 210,000 parts and weighing an average of 480,000 pounds, equivalent to 112 large SUVs. The locomotives hold 5,000 gallons of fuel.

By Dispatch staff report
