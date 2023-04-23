1 injured, 3 arrested in Cass County drive-by shooting

CASS LAKE — One person was injured and three people were arrested following a drive-by shooting early Sunday near Cass Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech lake Tribal Police Department received several 911 calls about 5:57 a.m. Sunday, April 23, reporting weapon fire and a drive-by shooting at a residence, with one person possibly shot, in the area of 164th Street Northwest in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake, Sheriff Bryan Welk reported in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department responded and found two residences had been hit by weapon fire and an adult male victim had been taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While officers were on scene, Cass County Sheriff’s Dispatch received additional 911 calls reporting weapon fire and a possible shooting incident at a multi-unit housing facility in the city of Cass Lake. Through the investigation and the 911 caller’s information, a suspect vehicle was identified. The vehicle was located leaving the area and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle left the roadway on Morning Star Lane Northwest and came to a stop. Three occupants fled from the vehicle. With the assistance of a Beltrami County K-9 Unit, all three occupants — two adult males and a juvenile male — were taken into custody and firearms were recovered.

At the second reported shooting incident, the investigation found no shots were fired but entry was attempted on a housing unit causing property damage.

Welk reported “due to multiple agencies quickly responding and working together, a successful and safe outcome was achieved and there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

Assisting at the scene and with the ongoing investigation was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Formal charges are pending and no other information is available for release at this time, the sheriff’s office reported.

