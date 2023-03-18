World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade draws dozens in downtown Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Despite snowy skies and a below-zero wind chill, dozens of attendees huddled together in downtown Bemidji to watch the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday.

The weather didn't stop participants of the parade either, as a pair of Irish Setters, families decked out in green and even a man in a kilt made their way down Beltrami Avenue as candy was tossed to children who lined the sidewalks.

A young attendee hits the griddy during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Event emcee Paul Goodwin, right, introduces two Irish Setters during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

In official manner, the 78-pace parade began behind a crack in the street near Keg N' Cork and traveled all the way across the street to Brigid's Pub.

Following the parade, attendees were invited to gather around a manhole cover and participate in a rendition of the "Chicken Dance."

Attendees participate in the "Chicken Dance" following the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A participant makes his way down Beltrami Avenue during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees gather along the sidewalk outside of Keg N’ Cork before the start of the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Miss Perham's Outstanding Teen Mackenzie Steinmetz tosses candy to attendees during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Brigid's Pub owner Travis Glass, left, and other participants make their way down Beltrami Avenue during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Participants of the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade wave to attendees as they walk down Beltrami Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer