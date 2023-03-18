6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade draws dozens in downtown Bemidji

032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 7.jpg
Participants of the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade wave to attendees as they make their way down Beltrami Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Madelyn Haasken
By Madelyn Haasken
Today at 11:43 AM

BEMIDJI — Despite snowy skies and a below-zero wind chill, dozens of attendees huddled together in downtown Bemidji to watch the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday.

The weather didn't stop participants of the parade either, as a pair of Irish Setters, families decked out in green and even a man in a kilt made their way down Beltrami Avenue as candy was tossed to children who lined the sidewalks.

032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 4.jpg
A young attendee hits the griddy during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 2.jpg
Event emcee Paul Goodwin, right, introduces two Irish Setters during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

In official manner, the 78-pace parade began behind a crack in the street near Keg N' Cork and traveled all the way across the street to Brigid's Pub.

Following the parade, attendees were invited to gather around a manhole cover and participate in a rendition of the "Chicken Dance."

032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 8.jpg
Attendees participate in the "Chicken Dance" following the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 1.jpg
A participant makes his way down Beltrami Avenue during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 5.jpg
Attendees gather along the sidewalk outside of Keg N’ Cork before the start of the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 3.jpg
Miss Perham's Outstanding Teen Mackenzie Steinmetz tosses candy to attendees during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 6.jpg
Brigid's Pub owner Travis Glass, left, and other participants make their way down Beltrami Avenue during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 9.jpg
Participants of the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade wave to attendees as they walk down Beltrami Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032223.N.BP.STPATRICKSDAY 10.jpg
Participants make their way down Beltrami Avenue during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Madelyn Haasken
By Madelyn Haasken
Madelyn Haasken is the multimedia editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a 2020 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Mass Communication, with minors in writing and design. In her free time, she likes watching hockey, doing crossword puzzles and being outside.
