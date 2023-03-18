World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade draws dozens in downtown Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Despite snowy skies and a below-zero wind chill, dozens of attendees huddled together in downtown Bemidji to watch the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday.
The weather didn't stop participants of the parade either, as a pair of Irish Setters, families decked out in green and even a man in a kilt made their way down Beltrami Avenue as candy was tossed to children who lined the sidewalks.
In official manner, the 78-pace parade began behind a crack in the street near Keg N' Cork and traveled all the way across the street to Brigid's Pub.
Following the parade, attendees were invited to gather around a manhole cover and participate in a rendition of the "Chicken Dance."
