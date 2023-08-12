Wojo's Rodeo draws hundreds to Beltrami County Fair

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of attendees flocked to the grandstand for some Friday night fun as Wojo's Rodeo got underway, kicking off the weekend at the Beltrami County Fair.
Participants took part in plenty of traditional rodeo events, including saddle bronc, mini bronc, goat tying, barrel races, bareback riding and more.
Wojo's Rodeo makes its return to the grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 12. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Grandstand Ticket Office for $25 for adults and children 12 and younger for $20.
Sunday will play host to the Baja Races at noon featuring a class 4 race and kids power wheel race. Tickets can also be purchased from the Grandstand and online from Eventbrite at $15 per adult and $10 for children.
Beltrami County 4-H will also continue throughout the weekend with its many traditional events and activities. Local authors are also making an appearance on Saturday and Sunday to show fairgoers what they’ve been writing.
If you go:
What: Beltrami County Fair When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13. Where: Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW Cost: $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass
