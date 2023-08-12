Wojo's Rodeo draws hundreds to Beltrami County Fair

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of attendees flocked to the grandstand for some Friday night fun as Wojo's Rodeo got underway, kicking off the weekend at the Beltrami County Fair.

Participants took part in plenty of traditional rodeo events, including saddle bronc, mini bronc, goat tying, barrel races, bareback riding and more.

Wojo's Rodeo makes its return to the grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 12. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Grandstand Ticket Office for $25 for adults and children 12 and younger for $20.

Sunday will play host to the Baja Races at noon featuring a class 4 race and kids power wheel race. Tickets can also be purchased from the Grandstand and online from Eventbrite at $15 per adult and $10 for children.

Beltrami County 4-H will also continue throughout the weekend with its many traditional events and activities. Local authors are also making an appearance on Saturday and Sunday to show fairgoers what they’ve been writing.

If you go:

What: Beltrami County Fair

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Where: Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW

Cost: $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass

A rodeo participant hangs on during a saddle bronc event at Wojo's Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A rodeo participant hangs on tight during a saddle bronc event at Wojo's Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Rodeo participants prepare for the start of a new event at Wojo's Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A rodeo participant rides in the mini bronc event at Wojo's Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees rise for the national anthem during Wojo's Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A rodeo participant rounds a barrel during a junior barrel racing event at Wojo's Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A rodeo participant ties down a goat during Wojo's Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A rodeo participant is let out of the chute in a bareback riding event at Wojo's Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer