News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WHAT'S IN A NAME: Rognlien Park honors young man’s memory

Tucked behind a winding road and a forest of green lies the unofficial “jewel” of the Beltrami County Park system.

Rognlien Park beach.JPG
Rognlien Park sits on the shore of Grant Lake south of Wilton.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer
Micah Friez
By Micah Friez
August 13, 2022 11:45 AM
Editor's note: This is part of a 20-story series titled "What's in a name?" completed by Pioneer reporters for our 2022 Annual Report. Read more of the section by clicking the embed at the bottom of this article.

Rognlien Park offers a sandy beach with a swimming area, a playground, a boat launch, a fishing pier, picnic tables, fire rings and more to those who find the hidden gem.

Located one mile southwest of Wilton, the park is a relaxing summer afternoon waiting to happen.

The park was acquired by the state of Minnesota in 1937, when Malvin and Bertha Rognlien donated the land in memory of their late son, Arnold.

Rognlien Park.JPG
Malvin and Bertha Rognlien donated land for the park to the state of Minnesota in 1937, and Beltrami County took over the park in 2006.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

The Rognliens lived in Wilton, and Arnold died in a hospital at Eureka, Calif. in 1930 from tonsillitis and complications at the age of 24. Malvin died in 1953 and Bertha died in 1972.

In 2006, Beltrami County obtained the park from the state and has since managed the site as a park.

Today, Rognlien Park is a 3.5-acre day-use park that provides a number of family-oriented recreational opportunities right off of Grant Lake.

Micah Friez
By Micah Friez
Micah Friez is the sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., he joined the Pioneer in 2015 and is a 2018 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Creative and Professional Writing. Follow him on Twitter at @micahfriez for Lumberjack and Beaver updates.
