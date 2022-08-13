WHAT'S IN A NAME: Rognlien Park honors young man’s memory

Editor's note: This is part of a 20-story series titled "What's in a name?" completed by Pioneer reporters for our 2022 Annual Report. Read more of the section by clicking the embed at the bottom of this article.

Tucked behind a winding road and a forest of green lies the unofficial “jewel” of the Beltrami County Park system.

Rognlien Park offers a sandy beach with a swimming area, a playground, a boat launch, a fishing pier, picnic tables, fire rings and more to those who find the hidden gem.

Located one mile southwest of Wilton, the park is a relaxing summer afternoon waiting to happen.

The park was acquired by the state of Minnesota in 1937, when Malvin and Bertha Rognlien donated the land in memory of their late son, Arnold.

The Rognliens lived in Wilton, and Arnold died in a hospital at Eureka, Calif. in 1930 from tonsillitis and complications at the age of 24. Malvin died in 1953 and Bertha died in 1972.

In 2006, Beltrami County obtained the park from the state and has since managed the site as a park.

Today, Rognlien Park is a 3.5-acre day-use park that provides a number of family-oriented recreational opportunities right off of Grant Lake.