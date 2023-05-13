'We lean on each other': Northwoods Caregivers support groups offer resources for families, caregivers

BEMIDJI — There’s nothing quite like the pain of a loved one looking at you and no longer recognizing who you are. For the caregivers of patients with dementia, the experience can feel isolating and the responsibility overwhelming.

These feelings of isolation and stress are something that Northwoods Caregivers is working to address, by providing support groups in northwest Minnesota for those who find themselves in the position of a caregiver — whether they recognize it or not.

“People are often in the role of caregiver but they don’t recognize that necessarily,” said Jenn Cole, the dementia program manager at Northwoods Caregivers. “They often think they’re alone in the world, so when you get a support group going you often hear ‘Oh my god, look at all the people who are doing what I’m doing! I’m not alone.’”

With an office in Bemidji, the nonprofit organization provides more services than just its support groups, but has found a particular value in bringing caregivers together, whether they’re new to the role or have been looking after a loved one for decades.

Dementia Program Manager Jenn Cole explains the services Northwoods Caregivers provide to the community on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Beltrami County Community Services Building. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“Some (caregivers) are at the beginning stages and don’t know what they’re in for,” Cole explained, “others have been a caregiver for 15 years and can provide support and resources, it’s just a beautiful mixture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For one Bemidji area resident, Pam, who began attending one of the support groups after her husband was diagnosed with a type of dementia in 2018, talking with others in similar positions has been priceless.

“(The diagnosis) was just very overwhelming initially. I thought, ‘What do we do? Where do we go? Who do we turn to?’” she shared. “The support group has been a godsend for those of us who are unexpectedly thrown into turmoil with a dementia diagnosis in the family.”

So far, Northwoods Caregivers has support groups located in Bemidji, Blackduck, Cass Lake and Red Lake. While some are in coordination with the Alzheimer's Association and are specific to dementia, others are for caregivers of any variety.

The support groups are also open to anyone in need of support and don’t require registration. Confidentiality is also stressed, to allow for participants to feel more comfortable sharing.

“Some people find it difficult to open up about what they’re experiencing,” explained Karen Bedeau, a caregiver advocate. “Once they know (everything is confidential), they start to feel safer and more willing to share.”

Another key part of the groups is emphasizing the need for caregivers to also take care of themselves and their needs.

“One of the challenging things for caregivers is learning to take care of themselves,” said Earlene Buffalo, a caregiver coach. “If you don’t take the time to care for yourself, you’re most likely going to get sick.”

The stress that comes with a caregiving role is frequently high, and if not addressed can cause medical problems for them as well. Cole and Bedeau shared that it’s not uncommon for a caregiver to pass away before the individual they were looking after.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(We’re here to) provide the caregivers support, whatever they need to help them better understand and be more prepared to cope with the challenges they face day to day," Bedeau added.

Caring for someone with dementia

These challenges can come in a wide variety. From the emotional pain of watching a loved one have their memory deteriorate, to the practical concerns of having to safety-proof your home for their wellbeing, caregivers for dementia patients have a lot to manage.

“There are serious things that come up for discussion,” Bedeau said, “changes that are taking place in the person you’re caring for, unpredictable behaviors, anger, changes in sleep patterns.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care to patients with Alzheimer's and other dementias. While each individual experience is different, there are common challenges throughout.

“(The support group) is so important, because you’re talking with other people who get it, who are going through or have gone through the same things we have,” Pam said. “Listening to what other people are going through is really eye-opening and makes one want to dig deep for what the positives are.”

One challenge that those at Northwoods Caregivers see frequently is the difficulty of a role reversal in the relationship between the caregiver and the person they’re looking after.

Caregiver Advocate Karen Bedeau speaks about the Northwoods Caregivers support groups on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Beltrami County Community Services Building. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

For individuals who are taking care of their mother or father, it can feel like they’ve become the parent and taken on the responsibility they never expected to have.

But where a parent can expect their child to grow and learn, the same isn’t the case for a person caring for a loved one with dementia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your child is ultimately going to learn how to get dressed, how to tie their shoes. With dementia patients there’s no more short-term memory, there won’t be any more learning,” Cole explained. “What happens is just a decrease in the memory that does exist.”

For Pam and others in the group, the ability to share their experiences and get advice from others who have gone through similar challenges helps them approach their own circumstances from a different perspective.

“The people in the group who have gone through the experience before are so good to share with us the mistakes they made, the lessons they learned and the positive things,” Pam shared. “I’ve heard it expressed from multiple people, multiple times: ‘We wouldn’t have made it without the support group.'”

Northwoods Caregivers is trying to raise awareness about the difficulties of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and how these diseases can impact those around the person who has been diagnosed.

“There’s a stigma that comes with dementia and memory loss, a lot of people don’t want to acknowledge it,” Cole said. “We’d like everybody to have education about dementia so they might recognize someone in their community could have a memory problem and just be kind and patient.”

They also hope that those who are in a caregiving role look into the support groups and other helpful resources, rather than facing everything on their own.

“I really encourage people to reach out right away, and not let themselves get overwhelmed,” Pam said. “We’re a very warm, welcoming group of people. We learn from each other and we lean on each other.”

Anyone with questions about the support groups offered by Northern Caregivers or its other services can learn more by calling its main office, located in the Beltrami County Community Services Building, at (218) 333-8264.