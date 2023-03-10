6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Watermark Art Center to host shirred rug-making Teaching Artist Spotlight

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 10, 2023 09:50 AM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host a Teaching Artist Spotlight on making shirred rugs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Local artist Starr Ann Lenz will teach the course, demonstrating how to incorporate rich textures, colors and patterns into a traditional style of wool rug making.

Registration is also open for a two-day hands-on workshop to be presented by Lenz on April 8 and 15.

For more information on the event contact (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

