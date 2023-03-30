Watermark Art Center StorySlam events set for April 4 and May 2

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center is partnering with Bemidji Brewing to present two evenings of live entertainment this spring, inspired by nationwide storytelling programs like “The Moth.”

Watermark StorySlam events are set for April 4 and May 2 and will feature true personal stories shared live from memory in a friendly competition where anyone with a tale to tell is invited to take the stage. Doors open at 6:30 with performances to begin at 7 p.m.

Performers are encouraged to consider the theme of each event when crafting their stories. StorySlam events are free to attend and perform at, and cash prizes are available.

Storytellers are strongly encouraged to pre-register by calling (218) 444-7570. Limited same-day sign-ups may be available but are not guaranteed. Visit watermarkartcenter.org/upcoming-events for SLAM schedules, rules and themes.

In addition, spoken word artists of all experience levels are invited to work with professional storytelling coach Ann Marie Newman at two-day workshops, each set to be held the week before each performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through an interactive series of games, improv exercises, group work and constructive feedback, participants will learn practical techniques to create dynamic, engaging stories with an audience in mind, a release said.

While workshop attendance is not required to take part in Story Slam events, participants will be guaranteed a space in that week’s Slam if they wish to perform.

The cost for the two-day workshop is $10; register online at WatermarkArtCenter.org. Need-based scholarships are available; email lgrunzke@watermarkartcenter.org for more information.