Walker Public Library seeks donations for new building

WALKER — The Friends of the Walker Public Library are seeking donations to assist in the building of a new public library dedicated to Dale and Harriet Jones in Walker.

Considerable progress has been made for the new library’s design, and construction is slated to begin in 2023 on the south side of Tower Avenue, adjacent to the city of Walker’s twin water towers.

To donate to the Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Public Library fund, contact Kathi Cadmus, president of the Friends of the Walker Library, at (218) 547-6444, or donate directly to the city of Walker’s designated Library Building Fund by contacting Walker City Administrator Hope Fairchild at (218) 547-5501.

Community members with an Individual Retirement Account can also make a Qualified Charitable Distribution directly to the library’s efforts, which may offset the taxability of a Required Minimum Distribution.

Members of Thrivent can also financially assist the new library, potentially without any expense to themselves, by logging into their member account and using one of the programs offered by Thrivent to donate toward nonprofits.