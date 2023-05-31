Voyageurs' Malakai Wilson discovers behind-the-scenes interest in business

BEMIDJI — Malakai Wilson has a particular interest in what goes on behind the scenes.

This interest has served him throughout his time at Voyageurs Expeditionary School, from which he will become the first graduate in his family in over 30 years.

“It is a big graduation for my family, so I’m a mix of excited and nervous,” Wilson said. “It’s not something that we’ve gotten to do in a decent amount of time.”

Starting at Voyageurs in seventh grade, Wilson was drawn to the smaller class sizes and one-on-one time with teachers that the school provided.

Along with its close-knit nature, Wilson responded well to the various community service opportunities that have come his way over the past six years.

Recently, he assisted with the planning of a silent auction and bake sale as an inaugural fundraiser for the school’s E-weeks — experiential weeks that are offered throughout the school year where students can take part in different activities and learn new skills.

“That was a good experience of just communicating with the public,” Wilson said. “I would say that was more of a test to see how it would go, and it went pretty well. I feel like it’s going to be a yearly thing here.”

Wilson has enjoyed all of his E-week experiences that have involved garbage clean-up and other community service activities.

“Some of the E-weeks fit into the idea of ‘this is what you’re going to expect in the real world’ and then you try to do it yourself and solve (a problem),” he added.

Among his other activities, Wilson has also remained active in the student council and prom committee.

Working behind the scenes with a variety of student groups, along with the idea of solving real-world challenges, has steered him toward his next step as a business major at Northwest Technical College in the fall.

He was drawn to NTC’s business program considering it’s local and such a field plays to his strengths and aspirations.

“I’ve always had ideas of what I would do if I wanted to open up my own business,” Wilson detailed. “That led me toward wanting to go for a business degree and learn a little bit more about what it would take. What are some of the things you need to do? And just get some idea of the behind-the-scenes that you wouldn’t think of.”

As he looks forward to college life, Wilson has a hard time picking only one mentor who has encouraged him to take the next step. CTE Teacher Austin Claseman and social studies teacher Heather Lucas are among the top of his list.

“They have really been the two who have supported me most and that I would count as my mentors the most,” Wilson said. “I can’t really pick one over the other.”

Wilson remains motivated even with uncertainty of what the future may hold.

“I like to succeed. I don’t like to see myself fall,” Wilson left off. “My biggest motivation is wanting to do what people think I can’t do.”

Voyageurs’ graduation will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, in BSU's Beaux Arts Ballroom.