Voyageurs' 'Frostbite' Esports team completes inaugural season

BEMIDJI — Voyageurs Expeditionary School celebrated successes during its inaugural Esports season this past school year.

The school formed its team, Frostbite, to compete in a two-month winter season against 30 other schools throughout Minnesota and North Dakota playing the popular video game, Fortnite.

In April, the team earned their way to the state finals, which took place at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. The team walked away with fourth place overall.

Team members included senior Sonnie Stately, junior Isaac Neujahr and freshman Xander Weir.

"It was an exciting first year for Frostbite and the team is already looking forward to improving on their success next year," a release said.