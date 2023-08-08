Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Visit with Smokey Bear, DNR firefighters and conservation officers at the Beltrami County Fair

Kids can visit with Smokey Bear at the Beltrami County Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, on the north side of the Horticulture Building.

Smokey the Bear
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:44 PM

BEMIDJI — Kids can visit with Smokey Bear at the Beltrami County Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, on the north side of the Horticulture Building. The fair starts on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13,

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildland firefighters will also be there from noon to 6 p.m. with firefighting equipment on hand, including a J-5 tracked vehicle they use to assist them in wildland firefighting efforts.

Attendees can see mounts of animals that have been poached at the Turn in Poachers “Wall of Shame” trailer, see a display on how to be Bear Wise and talk to DNR conservation officers all week at the fair.

For natural resources information, posters and more visit the DNR booth in the commercial building at the fair.

By Pioneer Staff Report
