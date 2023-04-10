Update on city hall, fire station plans on deck for Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to hear an update on plans for constructing a new city hall and fire station during its work session tonight, in an update from Wold Architects and Engineering.

In its last meeting on the topic, the council was presented with six options for the buildings, with costs ranging from $23 to $26 million.

Conversations on city hall’s future began last spring after the lower levels of city hall flooded in April 2022. The following inspection revealed several other concerns related to drainage, including issues with the roof and foundation.

The fire station, which has been struggling for years with the building’s aging conditions and lack of space, was added to the discussions for a potential new building.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, April 10, at city hall.