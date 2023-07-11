Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

United Way seeks donations for displaced Red Pine residents

The United Way of the Bemidji area is accepting financial donations for the recently displaced residents of Red Pine Estates, along with coordinating meals.

Red Pine Estates.jpg
Red Pine Estates is located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:26 AM

BEMIDJI — The United Way of the Bemidji area is accepting financial donations for the recently displaced residents of Red Pine Estates, along with coordinating meals.

The 47 residents of the apartment building located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, many of whom are in their 80s and 90s and have fixed incomes, were informed Friday, June 30, that they would have six days to vacate their homes after the city ordered an evacuation due to structural concerns.

Related stories

The United Way is collecting donations to support residents and meet their needs as they arise and look for permanent residences. Donations can be made by going to unitedwaybemidji.org, clicking “Donate” and selecting the campaign for Red Pine. The donations are tax-deductible.

For questions on how to be part of the effort, call (218) 444-8929 or email gretchen@unitedwaybemidji.org.

"The United Way of Bemidji Area’s mission is to transform lives in our community by uniting people and organizations to maximize donor impact," a release said. "The United Way thanks the many volunteers and community organizations who have also been helping the residents from Red Pine."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
081022.N.BP.DRAGONBOAT - 14.jpg
Local
Team registration open through July 15 for Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival
13m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Greater Bemidji web art.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji seeks applications for child care expansion grants
59m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
CrashReport.png
Local
Woman hurt in Lake George crash
15h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Continued discussion on code of conduct set for tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
053123.N.BP.BHSGRADUATION 9.jpg
Local
Bemidji area high school graduation rates generally drop amidst statewide increase
3d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Rolls-Royce parade car.jpg
Community
Robert L. Stanton drives 1999 Rolls-Royce in Bemidji's Grand Parade
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Softball web art.jpg
Sports
SOFTBALL: Pulkrabek throws no-hitter, Titans sweep Howard Lake Tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report