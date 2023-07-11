United Way seeks donations for displaced Red Pine residents

BEMIDJI — The United Way of the Bemidji area is accepting financial donations for the recently displaced residents of Red Pine Estates, along with coordinating meals.

The 47 residents of the apartment building located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, many of whom are in their 80s and 90s and have fixed incomes, were informed Friday, June 30, that they would have six days to vacate their homes after the city ordered an evacuation due to structural concerns.

The United Way is collecting donations to support residents and meet their needs as they arise and look for permanent residences. Donations can be made by going to unitedwaybemidji.org, clicking “Donate” and selecting the campaign for Red Pine. The donations are tax-deductible.

For questions on how to be part of the effort, call (218) 444-8929 or email gretchen@unitedwaybemidji.org.

"The United Way of Bemidji Area’s mission is to transform lives in our community by uniting people and organizations to maximize donor impact," a release said. "The United Way thanks the many volunteers and community organizations who have also been helping the residents from Red Pine."