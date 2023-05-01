99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

United Way of Bemidji Area seeks Someone Special nominations

The United Way of Bemidji Area's Someone Special Volunteer Program is now accepting nominations to recognize local volunteers. All forms are due to United Way by Friday, May 19.

Someone Special
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area's Someone Special Volunteer Program is now accepting nominations to recognize local volunteers.

The Someone Special program is celebrated by the United Way of Bemidji Area in partnership with Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and The Bemidji Pioneer. For more than 30 years, over 500 volunteers have been recognized for their outstanding volunteer efforts in the Bemidji area, a release said.

The program offers the Bemidji area’s community organizations and businesses a complimentary way to recognize and show their appreciation for up to two volunteers who have contributed their time and talents to the betterment of the organization.

Someone Special Volunteers are recognized with a plaque from Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, recognition on the morning shows of KB101, KZY95.5 and Z99, an acknowledgment in the Pioneer newspaper, and recognition on the United Way of Bemidji Area website and Facebook page.

The Someone Special Volunteer recognition forms can be downloaded from the United Way’s website at unitedwaybemidji.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

All forms are due to United Way by Friday, May 19, and will be recognized in the order they are received starting in June.

For more information, contact Gretchen at (218) 444-8929 or gretchen@unitedwaybemidji.org.

What To Read Next
Ride for the troops security
Local
Road guards recertified for this summer's Ride for the Troops event
April 30, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Health insurance proposals to be reviewed at special Bemidji school board meeting
April 29, 2023 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL - Braught3.jpg
Local
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Staples of April
April 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Historic Chief Theater
Arts and Entertainment
Kitchi Boogie performance to raise funds for Historic Chief Theater
April 29, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Chrissy Downwind.jpg
Local
Chrissy Downwind promoted to VP for American Indian student success for BSU, NTC
April 28, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ctrl + Z graphic.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Why didn’t anyone ever tell me that?
April 29, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
Garrett Photo.JPG
Business
Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year
April 30, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo