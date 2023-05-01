United Way of Bemidji Area seeks Someone Special nominations

BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area's Someone Special Volunteer Program is now accepting nominations to recognize local volunteers.

The Someone Special program is celebrated by the United Way of Bemidji Area in partnership with Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and The Bemidji Pioneer. For more than 30 years, over 500 volunteers have been recognized for their outstanding volunteer efforts in the Bemidji area, a release said.

The program offers the Bemidji area’s community organizations and businesses a complimentary way to recognize and show their appreciation for up to two volunteers who have contributed their time and talents to the betterment of the organization.

Someone Special Volunteers are recognized with a plaque from Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, recognition on the morning shows of KB101, KZY95.5 and Z99, an acknowledgment in the Pioneer newspaper, and recognition on the United Way of Bemidji Area website and Facebook page.

The Someone Special Volunteer recognition forms can be downloaded from the United Way’s website at unitedwaybemidji.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

All forms are due to United Way by Friday, May 19, and will be recognized in the order they are received starting in June.

For more information, contact Gretchen at (218) 444-8929 or gretchen@unitedwaybemidji.org.