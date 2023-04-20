United Way of Bemidji Area recognizes 35 volunteers during National Volunteer Appreciation Week

United Way of Bemidji Area recently recognized 35 volunteers for their dedication and outstanding work in serving the United Way and the community.

In honor of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, the United Way of Bemidji Area launched its volunteer recognition program, VIP (Very Impactful Person) by recognizing the following volunteers:

Barb Treat, Emily Luce, Rob Belanger, Gail Reff, Tiffany Vickaryous Hubbard, LaVon Dennistoun, Jean Baer, Justin "Bud" Kaney, Megan Hill, Andrea Kingbird, Chelsea Oldham, Tracy Pogue, Kev Jackson, Brett Leach, Derek Leach, Mark Ricci, Jason Rylander, Sonja Zimmerman, Mark Stodola, Sarah Hokuf, Nina Johnson, Robynn Halstad, Paul Schuster, Alex Schussman, Nikki Brink, David Balmer, Mike McNiel, Karla Eischens, Kayla Winkler, Sarah Karvakko, Mike Karvakko, Amber Coauette,Sheila Dockendorf, Aaron Schmidt and Lori Lundberg.

"These outstanding volunteers have each dedicated 30-plus volunteer hours to our programs, events, allocations, affinity groups and community initiatives," a release said.

For more information, visit VolunteerBemidji.org.

