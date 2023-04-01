99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
United Way of Bemidji Area receives $3,000 for Imagination Library Early Literacy Program

The Friends of the Carnegie and The Herbert and Vivian Olson Children’s Reading Program recently donated $3,000 to the United Way in support of its Imagination Library Early Literacy Program.

IL photo.jpg
Pictured from left: Catherine Marchand, Annie Butler Ricks and Kay Murphy.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:36 AM

The Friends of the Carnegie and The Herbert and Vivian Olson Children’s Reading Program recently donated $3,000 to the United Way of the Bemidji Area in support of its Imagination Library Early Literacy Program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program is a worldwide program that promotes early childhood literacy by mailing age-appropriate books to children every month from birth until their fifth birthday, a release said.

While the books are free to parents, the United Way covers all costs of the books and postage.

Book titles mailed this year include classics such as "The Little Engine That Could" to newer favorites like "Llama Llama Red Pajama."

"Educators stress that reading with your young child is the single most important activity to prepare a child for school," the release added. "The Imagination Library Program was brought to Bemidji to guarantee access to books and to inspire parents and guardians to read with their children as much as possible."

“Reading aloud to young children is proven to build language skills, improve imagination and creativity, and help develop a strong parent-child bond,” Denae Alamano, executive director of United Way of Bemidji Area, said in the release. “We are grateful to our community supporters for helping prepare children for success in learning by reading and sharing books together in the years before they start school.”

This program is available to all children who reside in Beltrami, Hubbard and Clearwater Counties and parents and guardians can enroll children from birth up to their fifth birthday by completing a registration form at imaginationlibrary.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
