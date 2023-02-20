99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
United Way of Bemidji Area raises $701,148 during annual Campaign for the Community

The United Way of Bemidji Area announced the 2022 Campaign for the Community total during its week-long Spread the Love event held Feb. 14-19, sponsored by Bemidji Brewing.

The United Way of Bemidji Area surpassed their 2022 Campaign for the Community goal of $675,000 with a total of $701,148 total during their week-long Spread the Love event held Feb. 14-19.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 20, 2023 02:20 PM

With a goal of $675,000, United Way surpassed this amount with a total of $701,148.

Campaign Co-Chairs Doug and Lisa Jones, along with Campaign Cabinet chairs David Balmer (Business and Commercial Division) and Robynn Halstad (Residential Division) were a tremendous help in exceeding the goal, a release said.

"The United Way would like to thank all their personal and business supporters for Living United and making the 2022 Campaign a success," the release said.

The United Way recognizes these businesses that received the following awards.

Employee participation awards

Awarded to internal campaigns with an increase in employee participation rate. 

Bronze — 50% employee participation 

  • Deerwood Bank
  • Evergreen Youth and Family Services
  • First National Bank Bemidji
  • Karvakko

Gold — 70% employee participation and an increase of 9% 

  • Northwoods Caregivers
  • RiverWood Bank

President's Awards

President's Awards - Contributions of $1,000 to $4,999

  • Beltrami Electric
  • Bemidji Brewing Company
  • Bob Lowth Ford
  • Construction Engineers
  • Deerwood Bank
  • Dondelinger GM
  • Elliott Accounting
  • Fisher Paint and Paper
  • Jake Bluhm-State Farm Insurance Agency
  • Ken K. Thompson
  • Knife River
  • Lakes Concrete Plus
  • Paul Bunyan Communications
  • PotlatchDeltic
  • Security Bank USA
  • Tall Pines Family Dentistry
  • True North Health Care
  • Wagner Plumbing and Heating
  • Walmart

President's Plus Award - Contributions of $5,000 to $9,999

  • RiverWood Bank

President's Plus Plus Awards - Contributions of over $10,000 

  • First National Bank Bemidji
  • Northwoods Lumber Company
  • Sanford Health
