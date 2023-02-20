United Way of Bemidji Area raises $701,148 during annual Campaign for the Community

BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area announced the 2022 Campaign for the Community total during its week-long Spread the Love event held Feb. 14-19, sponsored by Bemidji Brewing.

With a goal of $675,000, United Way surpassed this amount with a total of $701,148.

Campaign Co-Chairs Doug and Lisa Jones, along with Campaign Cabinet chairs David Balmer (Business and Commercial Division) and Robynn Halstad (Residential Division) were a tremendous help in exceeding the goal, a release said.

"The United Way would like to thank all their personal and business supporters for Living United and making the 2022 Campaign a success," the release said.

The United Way recognizes these businesses that received the following awards.

Employee participation awards

Awarded to internal campaigns with an increase in employee participation rate.

Bronze — 50% employee participation



Deerwood Bank

Evergreen Youth and Family Services

First National Bank Bemidji

Karvakko

Gold — 70% employee participation and an increase of 9%



Northwoods Caregivers

RiverWood Bank

President's Awards

President's Awards - Contributions of $1,000 to $4,999



Beltrami Electric

Bemidji Brewing Company

Bob Lowth Ford

Construction Engineers

Deerwood Bank

Dondelinger GM

Elliott Accounting

Fisher Paint and Paper

Jake Bluhm-State Farm Insurance Agency

Ken K. Thompson

Knife River

Lakes Concrete Plus

Paul Bunyan Communications

PotlatchDeltic

Security Bank USA

Tall Pines Family Dentistry

True North Health Care

Wagner Plumbing and Heating

Walmart

President's Plus Award - Contributions of $5,000 to $9,999



RiverWood Bank

President's Plus Plus Awards - Contributions of over $10,000

