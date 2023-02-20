United Way of Bemidji Area raises $701,148 during annual Campaign for the Community
BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area announced the 2022 Campaign for the Community total during its week-long Spread the Love event held Feb. 14-19, sponsored by Bemidji Brewing.
With a goal of $675,000, United Way surpassed this amount with a total of $701,148.
Campaign Co-Chairs Doug and Lisa Jones, along with Campaign Cabinet chairs David Balmer (Business and Commercial Division) and Robynn Halstad (Residential Division) were a tremendous help in exceeding the goal, a release said.
"The United Way would like to thank all their personal and business supporters for Living United and making the 2022 Campaign a success," the release said.
The United Way recognizes these businesses that received the following awards.
Employee participation awards
Awarded to internal campaigns with an increase in employee participation rate.
Bronze — 50% employee participation
- Deerwood Bank
- Evergreen Youth and Family Services
- First National Bank Bemidji
- Karvakko
Gold — 70% employee participation and an increase of 9%
- Northwoods Caregivers
- RiverWood Bank
President's Awards
President's Awards - Contributions of $1,000 to $4,999
- Beltrami Electric
- Bemidji Brewing Company
- Bob Lowth Ford
- Construction Engineers
- Deerwood Bank
- Dondelinger GM
- Elliott Accounting
- Fisher Paint and Paper
- Jake Bluhm-State Farm Insurance Agency
- Ken K. Thompson
- Knife River
- Lakes Concrete Plus
- Paul Bunyan Communications
- PotlatchDeltic
- Security Bank USA
- Tall Pines Family Dentistry
- True North Health Care
- Wagner Plumbing and Heating
- Walmart
President's Plus Award - Contributions of $5,000 to $9,999
- RiverWood Bank
President's Plus Plus Awards - Contributions of over $10,000
- First National Bank Bemidji
- Northwoods Lumber Company
- Sanford Health