Turtle Lake Township home deemed total loss after Monday fire

BEMIDJI — A Turtle Lake Township home has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out there on Monday afternoon.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Cheif Justin Sherwood, at approximately 4:06 p.m. on July 3, Bemidji firefighters responded to the report of a residential structure fire located at 15314 Black Lake Road NE in Turtle Lake Township, 13 miles north of Bemidji.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved two-story residential structure with a walkout basement. Firefighters could not enter the home due to high heat, heavy smoke and fire conditions.

Firefighters went into a defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior, deploying preconnected 2.5-inch handlines.

Sherwood said that firefighters were on the scene for approximately six hours, with 38 firefighters and 15 pieces of equipment.

The structure and its contents are a total loss. No injuries are reported. The fire is under investigation and appears to be accidental in nature, according to the release.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Beltrami Electric, Solway Fire Department, Blackduck Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office