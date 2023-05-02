Tuleah Palmer named 39th Distinguished Minnesotan, will deliver commencement speech

BEMIDJI — Tuleah Palmer, a 2000 Bemidji State graduate, will deliver BSU and Northwest Technical College’s 2023 Commencement address as the recipient of the 39th Distinguished Minnesotan award.

First presented in 1981, the Distinguished Minnesotan Award acknowledges the contributions of current or former residents of the state who have performed exemplary service to the people of Minnesota or the United States.

A first-generation university graduate from Deer River, Palmer earned her bachelor's degree in applied psychology. Palmer has since spent more than 20 years serving non-profit and human services organizations in northern Minnesota.

"She has dedicated her career to providing social services, advancing racial equity and developing community across northern Minnesota," a release said.

Palmer has served Minnesota as a provider of direct services and advocacy at the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project in Duluth, victim services coordinator for the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Leech Lake Area, tribal planner and community development grant writer for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and executive director of the Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji.

Since 2020, Palmer has overseen grantmaking, community leadership training, public policy initiatives and resource stewardship as president and CEO of the Blandin Foundation in Grand Rapids.

"Palmer’s skill in establishing and maintaining relationships with municipal, county, state and tribal governments, nonprofits and Minnesota state systems has helped her secure more than $100 million in state and federal grants for community-building projects over her career," the release adds. "Under her leadership, the organizations she has represented have received funding from the Minnesota state legislature more than a dozen times."

BSU and NTC President John Hoffman said in the release that Palmer is "an outstanding BSU alumna who has positively contributed to the region and is an esteemed member of the BSU community."

“Palmer's passion for the people of Minnesota is truly remarkable,” Hoffman said. “She is a highly-respected leader who has committed her professional career to serving others. At her core is an authentic commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in all of its forms, especially in rural spaces, and this has benefited Minnesotans in meaningful ways.”

Palmer was named the state-wide recipient of the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation’s Facing Race Statewide Award in 2019. While at the helm of the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, she and the organization received the Bush Prize and a $500,000 grant to address homelessness in Bemidji, including housing for women returning from incarceration. Palmer was named to the Young Women’s Initiative Executive Council in 2021.

Palmer serves in a variety of advisory roles including the Legal Services Corporation’s Rural Justice Task Force, the Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion, the Governor’s Workforce Development Council and Hubert Humphrey Institute of Public Policy’s Future Services Institute. She also serves on Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank’s Community Advisory Board.

Palmer’s address will be delivered in person to BSU and NTC’s graduating students on Friday, May 5, at the Sanford Center. BSU’s three graduation ceremonies — one for each of the university’s three colleges — and NTC’s ceremony will also be streamed online.