TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall

From Schoolcraft Learning Community to TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School, and now to Bethel University in the fall, Trey Godding is feeling the pressure as he's set to graduate on Friday.

052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Trey Godding will graduate from TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, in BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Daltyn Lofstrom
By Daltyn Lofstrom
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — From Schoolcraft Learning Community to TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School, and now to Bethel University in the fall, Trey Godding is feeling the pressure.

Once he graduates from TrekNorth, he will be trekking to the Twin Cities to pursue mechanical engineering and use the pressure of college to his advantage.

“I feel like pressure has kind of a negative connotation to it,” Godding said, “but I’ve always felt a good pressure from my parents to be successful in what I do.”

His engineering interests stem back to his early years at TrekNorth. Attending Schoolcraft Learning Community until fifth grade, Godding started at TrekNorth as soon as he could in sixth grade.

One of his friends transferred to TrekNorth in seventh grade, which was when his mechanical pursuits were further solidified.

“I’ve always liked taking stuff apart, putting it back together,” Godding said, “and my friend’s dad is a mechanical engineer. He told me a little bit about what his dad does, and I was like, ‘that’s what I want to do.’”

With an idea regarding his future plans, Godding honed the college preparation aspect of TrekNorth up to the present day.

“I liked that aspect about it, how you can get some college classes out of the way,” he added, “and I heard that it prepares you with not only the college credits but also the college atmosphere with the more serious classes and challenging curriculum.”

Godding referenced two advanced placement English classes that have improved his writing skills, an area that uniquely applies to engineering.

“One big thing (Bethel University) is pushing about engineers is their communication skills,” he said. “You can build anything you want but if you can’t sell it, it’s not productive.”

Godding has also been involved in robotics for a couple of years along with being active in soccer, cross country skiing and track throughout his tenure at TrekNorth.

“Cross country skiing was really fun, but I’ve had the most success in track,” he said. “I got the school record for the mile, the two-mile and the 800 (meter run).”

Throughout his array of involvement, Godding has turned to his parents and friends for support. When challenges presented themselves — namely the coronavirus pandemic bruising the end of his freshman year — he also learned to turn to himself.

“(The pandemic) helped me a little bit to figure out things for myself because I didn’t have a teacher that I could talk to as often just because of all the Zoom meetings and working around those,” he detailed. “There was a lot of reading from a textbook trying to find my own way.”

Godding’s mother teaches at Schoolcraft, which gave him the perspective that the pandemic was difficult for everybody involved.

“I could really see that the teachers were trying their best to still support the students,” he said. “It was not easy for them, either.”

Despite the challenges amidst the craziness, Godding has made it out to the other side and is gearing up for the next stage of his educational journey.

In the meantime, he continues to make time for his hobbies, which include riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes with friends.

“I like pretty much anything outdoors,” Godding left off, “and anything with an engine.”

TrekNorth’s graduation will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, in BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom.

