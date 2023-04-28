TrekNorth students and staff recognized at Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School students and TrekNorth's Indigenous Education Coordinator Chelsey Jourdain received awards for outstanding achievements in Native American education at the 38th annual Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference held April 18-21 in Prior Lake.

According to a release, the MIEA evaluates award winners based on grades, their role in the Indian education community, the extent to which American Indian culture is reflected in their life and work style, leadership, and other achievements, awards and recognitions.

Juniors Marla Mesarina and Cecelia Humphrey have been named high school students of the year and sixth-grader Sophie Barret won female student athlete of the year. Jourdain received K-12 liaison of the year.