TrekNorth students and staff recognized at Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference

Marla Mesarina and Cecelia Humphrey were named high school students of the year. Sophie Barret won female student athlete of the year and Chelsey Jourdain received K-12 liaison of the year.

TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School students Marla Mesarina, Cecelia Humphrey and Sophie Barret are pictured with TrekNorth Indigenous Education Coordinator Chelsey Jourdain at the 38th annual Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference held April 18-21 in Prior Lake, Minn.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:22 PM

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School students and TrekNorth's Indigenous Education Coordinator Chelsey Jourdain received awards for outstanding achievements in Native American education at the 38th annual Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference held April 18-21 in Prior Lake.

According to a release, the MIEA evaluates award winners based on grades, their role in the Indian education community, the extent to which American Indian culture is reflected in their life and work style, leadership, and other achievements, awards and recognitions.

Juniors Marla Mesarina and Cecelia Humphrey have been named high school students of the year and sixth-grader Sophie Barret won female student athlete of the year. Jourdain received K-12 liaison of the year.

