Tournaments announced for 6th GigaZone Gaming Championship, first-ever TechXpo event

BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications has announced this year's tournaments for the sixth GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo set for Saturday, April 22, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

The event will feature a special guest, Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, along with free gaming on various console and arcade games, numerous tournaments with over $5,000 in cash and prizes, door prizes and more.

This year’s main stage tournament will feature Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate on the esports stadium-style stage in the GigaZone Championship Arena, Paul Bunyan Communications announced in a release.

In addition to the main stage, there will be tournaments for Overwatch 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Madden NFL 23, Rocket League, Magic the Gathering Booster Drafts, and junior tournaments for those 13 and younger of Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Registration for all tournaments will start at 10 a.m. on April 22 at the Sanford Center and go until full. More tournaments may be added. For updated information visit gigazonegaming.com.

“There is a large gaming community in our area and GigaZone Gaming Championship not only showcases some of the region’s best gamers but it gives everyone a chance to get in on the action,” said Gary Johnson, PBC CEO/General Manager.

The GigaZone TechXpo is a new part of the event with the mission to spark excitement and create opportunities with technology by connecting students, job seekers, employers, educators and technology enthusiasts from northern Minnesota, the release said.

The TechXpo will expose a growing regional audience to technology innovation and help them realize their potential to leverage their technical skills and enthusiasm into successful careers in northern Minnesota. Start-ups and companies creatively leveraging technology will be able to demonstrate their use of technology to a large group of tech-savvy potential employees.

Educators and educational institutions can have their tech-oriented students show off projects and promote the technology training programs they have to offer. There is no cost to be an exhibitor but space is limited, and the exhibit must display their innovative use of technology.

To apply to be an exhibitor, visit gigazonetechxpo.com. The application deadline is March 1.

“There is no other gaming event like it anywhere I’ve seen. It’s unique to our area and we are very excited to have it back in person for the first time since 2019," added Brian Bissonette, PBC marketing supervisor. "The addition of the TechXpo and our special guest Steve Wozniak the co-founder of Apple will make the event all the more fun for all, gamer or not. There is no catch, everyone and anyone gets in and gets to game for free.”

This Paul Bunyan Communications event includes the talents of many local partners including NLFX, Accidentally Cool Games, Northern Amusement, the Sanford Center, as well as support from several regional and national partners, the release said.

For more information on the GigaZone Gaming Championship, visit gigazonegaming.com.