'The need is still there': Village of Hope reopens with a face-lift, in need of donations after flood

BEMIDJI — After five long months of repairing extensive flood damage, Bemidji’s Village of Hope is once again open and housing families in need.

The first family since the flood moved in on Tuesday, and Executive Director Michelle Raiter expects the other five spaces offered by the shelter to be full by the end of the week.

“We’re really excited about it,” Raiter shared. “I’m really looking forward to having the families here and seeing their progress.”

Sparked by a flood in early December, Village of Hope’s forced closure left the organization in a tight spot as its employees worked to find alternative housing for their clients and assessed the damage.

“We had two or three inches of standing water on all three floors. It was a nightmare,” Raiter said, adding that it was compounded by occurring on her ninth day on the job.

Village of Hope recently welcomed Michelle Raiter as its new executive director. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

But even though the building was closed, people in the community still needed help and Village of Hope continued to provide it.

“We were still getting calls even though we couldn’t house anybody,” Raiter explained. "Thankfully our case worker is amazing, she was still able to provide resources and help people regardless of if we were open."

Even if the services Village of Hope could provide were limited, the organization's case manager connected those who called for help to different agencies in the community.

“It was really kind of difficult. We were limited as to what we can do, (but) I directed (people who called) to other agencies that would be able to help,” the case manager shared.

Alongside continuing work, there was also extensive damage from the flood. The floors, appliances and bedding all needed to be replaced, alongside numerous other repairs.

A hallway at the Village of Hope is lined with new flooring on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after a flood in December. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The cost of this work was daunting, but thankfully Village of Hope’s call to the community didn’t go unanswered.

“Right after it first happened, the community just really came together,” Raiter said. “I had phone call after phone call of people just saying ‘What do you need? How can I help?’”

The organization received around $40,000 in donations to help cover the building’s repairs, something Raiter expressed extreme gratitude for. However, even as donations have decreased in recent months, Village of Hope's need remains.

“Since January (donations) have slowed down considerably, but we still need them,” Raiter shared.

A continuing need

With several of the needed repairs not covered by insurance, Village of Hope has had to pay large amounts out of pocket. While the donations have helped, the organization remains in a tight financial position.

“We had to buy all new beds and bedding because they were all destroyed, and those weren’t covered by insurance,” Raiter said. “That took a big chunk out of our funding right there.”

Replacing the stove, also destroyed in the flood and not covered by insurance, cost an additional $6,000.

“These big things that we need to pay for have really put a dent in our budget, and we really need help right now,” Raiter said.

A bedroom is set up at the Village of Hope on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Village of Hope's need isn't the only one tied to funding, either. The community's need for the services it provides also remains high.

As an emergency family shelter, Village of Hope has criteria for its clients. They must be families, be considered homeless and be 200% below the poverty level. If a family meets these requirements, the program can help them find jobs, housing and other assistance while they stay at the facility for 60 days.

Even with these criteria, the number of families waiting to be considered is large and continues to grow.

“We have 37 families right now on our waiting list,” the case manager shared. “And even now with the shelter open we still take a lot of calls from people who need help but we can’t help them because they don’t have children.”

With these things in mind, Raiter hopes the community will come together again to continue support for Village of Hope.

“The way the community came together (after the flood) just astounded me. It was so amazing to see how people just really cared,” Raiter said. “The need is still there.”