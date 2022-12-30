99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, December 30

News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Bemidji Pioneer's 25 most-read stories of 2022

Here's a look at the Bemidji Pioneer's most-read stories of the year by the numbers.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 07:00 AM
Top stories of 2022
121821.N.BP.JOHNSON1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
80-year-old Bemidji bow hunter's latest elk fills the freezer again
Evie Johnson, 80, has been bow hunting big game for some 38 years. On Sept. 5, Evie harvested her ninth bull elk with a clean shot from her tree stand in northeastern Utah. The big boy yielded 195 pounds of meat, so much that Evie and husband Ken had to buy a new freezer.
December 18, 2021 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY No goal.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN'S HOCKEY: Twitter reacts to wild, controversial CCHA championship no-goal
Social media was set aflame when Minnesota State appeared to win the CCHA Mason Cup Championship over the Bemidji State men's hockey team, only to have the controversial overtime game-winner called back after a delayed and extended review.
March 19, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Pony Lake Road Fire-2.jpg
Local
UPDATED: Bodies of 2 children recovered from Liberty Township house fire near Bemidji
Two children were unaccounted for after a house fire broke out early Thursday near Bemidji, their bodies were recovered from the fire around 1 p.m.
December 23, 2021 08:18 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
122921.N.BP.ICERESCUE - LEAD.jpg
Local
Vehicle falls through Lake Bemidji ice leaving 1 dead
A man has died after his vehicle fell through the Lake Bemidji ice on Friday evening.
December 26, 2021 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Ridgeway Court 2.JPG
Local
Landlords ordered to increase security for Ridgeway Court II in Bemidji
A court order was recently issued requiring the landlords of the Ridgeway Court apartment complex in Bemidji to install a steel door and security system to ensure tenant safety.
April 15, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
010522.N.BP.KINGBIRD Nevaeh.jpg
Local
Updated information released in case of missing 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird
The Bemidji Police Department has released updated information in the case of 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird, who has been missing since late October.
April 05, 2022 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bonnie and Darwin.jpg
Local
Viral GoFundMe raises more than $60k for former Bemidji foster parents
A chance meeting with TikToker and YouTuber Jimmy Darts led to a viral fundraiser that raised over $60,000 for a Bemidji couple in need.
June 29, 2022 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
041622.N.BP.UNIONSTATION - LEAD.jpg
Business
Bemidji couple to open Union Station Thrift in former restaurant building
Rabecca and Mark Wilkowski purchased the building from an investment group in August 2021 and immediately began extensive cleanup and restoration work in preparation for their thrift store.
April 16, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
091722.N.BP.RIDGEWAY - 6.jpg
Local
City responds to precarious conditions at Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji, tenant shares experiences
Ever since the neighboring apartment building was condemned, residents in Ridgeway Courts I and II have been living in uncertainty. They know that the conditions of their buildings are not good: apartments lie abandoned, squatters drift in and out, windows are missing and broken. Everywhere they look there are signs of neglect and damage. With how bad everything has gotten, many of the residents have been expecting their buildings to be next.
October 08, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
20221128-2.JPEG
Northland Outdoors
UPDATED: All 200 anglers rescued on Upper Red Lake
All anglers have been safely evacuated from Upper Red Lake according to a 3:20 p.m. update from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.
November 28, 2022 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
051122.N.BP.RUTTGERS - LEAD.jpg
Local
High winds push Lake Bemidji ice ashore resulting in damage to Ruttger's cabins
Several cabins and the boathouse at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge have sustained damage due to high winds moving ice off Lake Bemidji.
May 09, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
122521.N.BP.PONYLAKEFIRE - 3.jpg
Local
House fire claims the lives of 2 young girls, Bemidji community rallies to support family
Around 6:12 a.m. on Dec. 23, the Beltrami County dispatch center received a call of a residential fire in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township. Initial reports indicated that two children in the residence were unaccounted for and were possibly trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
December 28, 2021 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
051822.N.BP.CITYRIDGEWAY - 5.jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council hears report on Ridgeway apartment, 10 families ordered to vacate
The Bemidji City Council heard a report from rental inspector Ben Hein during its session on Monday, May 16, on the Ridgeway apartment located at 2830 Ridgeway Ave. NW and its deteriorating and unsafe conditions.
May 17, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
081322.N.BP.COFFEE 4.jpg
Business
Young entrepreneur buys Bemidji Dunn Brothers store and reopens it as The Coffee District
After a brief closure for remodeling, 21-year-old Madi Stone opened The Coffee District at the former Dunn Brothers location last week.
August 12, 2022 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
041322.S.BP.MINIGOLF Snack Shack Rendering.png
Business
New mini golf complex to be built on Bemidji’s South Shore
The new facility, called “Boardwalk,” will be built on Lakeshore Drive in Bemidji’s South Shore development.
April 12, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
5 newcomers earn seats on Bemidji school board
Five newcomers won positions on the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Anna Manecke, Dave Wall and Jenny Frenzel earned four-year positions on the board, and Justin Hoover and Julie Laitala won two-year positions.
November 09, 2022 12:45 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
030522.N.BP.THORSGARD LEAD.jpg
Community
Longtime Bemidji veterinarian Eric Thorsgard retiring after terminal cancer diagnosis
Family and friends celebrate longtime Bemidji veterinarian Dr. Eric Thorsgard, who is retiring after a terminal cancer diagnosis.
March 05, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
13 candidates file for 2-year positions on Bemidji School Board
These positions would fulfill the remainder of the terms of former board members Jeff Haack and Gabriel Warren who resigned in November 2021 and July 2022 respectively.
August 24, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
062522.N.BP.DALESANDERS.jpg
Local
Reclaiming a record: 87-year-old man paddles the Mississippi River once again
On his 87th birthday, Dale Sanders started paddling to take on the entire length of the Mississippi River in hopes to break the world record as the oldest person to make the 2,340 mile trek, again.
June 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Police Lights.jpg
News
Ball Club woman charged with intentional murder, arson
A 42-year-old Ball Club woman has been charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson for an incident that took place on Monday near Deer River.
July 21, 2022 07:37 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Kevin Jay Ayotte
The Vault
3-year-old disappears in a matter of minutes - what happened to little Kevin Jay Ayotte?
Nearly 40 years since the disappearance of the toddler in north-central Minnesota, his case still leaves law enforcement scratching their heads. What happened to Kevin?
August 17, 2021 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Olson
110222.N.BP.TABERSBAIT - 1.jpg
Business
From cabins to apartments: Taber's site cleared for 52 studio and one-bedroom units
Plans call for one 22-unit building and one 30-unit building. All 52 units will be either studio or one-bedroom apartments.
November 07, 2022 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
100221.O.BP.DNRCWD5.jpg
News
Hines deer farmer fights Board of Animal Health after illegal dumping of CWD-infected deer carcasses
The owner of the Hines deer farm, whose herd was infected with chronic wasting disease in early 2021, has been identified as Dean T. Page.
February 09, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Bria Barton
081022.N.BP.DRAGONBOAT 12.jpg
Local
'The Need for Giga-Speed' claims Dragon Boat Festival championship win
The final round of the 16th Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival had an unexpected shakeup, which led to the first-time team The Need for Giga-Speed claiming the championship.
August 06, 2022 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
091022.N.BP.TAPATIOS - LEAD.jpg
Business
It's a real family affair at Bemidji's new Tapatios Mexican Restaurant
Ruben and Cecilia Aceves opened their restaurant at 1204 Paul Bunyan Drive NW last weekend after nearly a year of preparation.
September 09, 2022 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
