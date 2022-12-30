The Bemidji Pioneer's 25 most-read stories of 2022
Here's a look at the Bemidji Pioneer's most-read stories of the year by the numbers.
Evie Johnson, 80, has been bow hunting big game for some 38 years. On Sept. 5, Evie harvested her ninth bull elk with a clean shot from her tree stand in northeastern Utah. The big boy yielded 195 pounds of meat, so much that Evie and husband Ken had to buy a new freezer.
Social media was set aflame when Minnesota State appeared to win the CCHA Mason Cup Championship over the Bemidji State men's hockey team, only to have the controversial overtime game-winner called back after a delayed and extended review.
Two children were unaccounted for after a house fire broke out early Thursday near Bemidji, their bodies were recovered from the fire around 1 p.m.
A man has died after his vehicle fell through the Lake Bemidji ice on Friday evening.
A court order was recently issued requiring the landlords of the Ridgeway Court apartment complex in Bemidji to install a steel door and security system to ensure tenant safety.
The Bemidji Police Department has released updated information in the case of 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird, who has been missing since late October.
A chance meeting with TikToker and YouTuber Jimmy Darts led to a viral fundraiser that raised over $60,000 for a Bemidji couple in need.
Rabecca and Mark Wilkowski purchased the building from an investment group in August 2021 and immediately began extensive cleanup and restoration work in preparation for their thrift store.
Ever since the neighboring apartment building was condemned, residents in Ridgeway Courts I and II have been living in uncertainty. They know that the conditions of their buildings are not good: apartments lie abandoned, squatters drift in and out, windows are missing and broken. Everywhere they look there are signs of neglect and damage. With how bad everything has gotten, many of the residents have been expecting their buildings to be next.
All anglers have been safely evacuated from Upper Red Lake according to a 3:20 p.m. update from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.
Several cabins and the boathouse at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge have sustained damage due to high winds moving ice off Lake Bemidji.
Around 6:12 a.m. on Dec. 23, the Beltrami County dispatch center received a call of a residential fire in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township. Initial reports indicated that two children in the residence were unaccounted for and were possibly trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
The Bemidji City Council heard a report from rental inspector Ben Hein during its session on Monday, May 16, on the Ridgeway apartment located at 2830 Ridgeway Ave. NW and its deteriorating and unsafe conditions.
After a brief closure for remodeling, 21-year-old Madi Stone opened The Coffee District at the former Dunn Brothers location last week.
The new facility, called “Boardwalk,” will be built on Lakeshore Drive in Bemidji’s South Shore development.
Five newcomers won positions on the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Anna Manecke, Dave Wall and Jenny Frenzel earned four-year positions on the board, and Justin Hoover and Julie Laitala won two-year positions.
Family and friends celebrate longtime Bemidji veterinarian Dr. Eric Thorsgard, who is retiring after a terminal cancer diagnosis.
These positions would fulfill the remainder of the terms of former board members Jeff Haack and Gabriel Warren who resigned in November 2021 and July 2022 respectively.
On his 87th birthday, Dale Sanders started paddling to take on the entire length of the Mississippi River in hopes to break the world record as the oldest person to make the 2,340 mile trek, again.
A 42-year-old Ball Club woman has been charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson for an incident that took place on Monday near Deer River.
Nearly 40 years since the disappearance of the toddler in north-central Minnesota, his case still leaves law enforcement scratching their heads. What happened to Kevin?
Plans call for one 22-unit building and one 30-unit building. All 52 units will be either studio or one-bedroom apartments.
Hines deer farmer fights Board of Animal Health after illegal dumping of CWD-infected deer carcasses
The owner of the Hines deer farm, whose herd was infected with chronic wasting disease in early 2021, has been identified as Dean T. Page.
The final round of the 16th Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival had an unexpected shakeup, which led to the first-time team The Need for Giga-Speed claiming the championship.
Ruben and Cecilia Aceves opened their restaurant at 1204 Paul Bunyan Drive NW last weekend after nearly a year of preparation.
Rusty Eichorn said his financial and emotional losses far exceed the $78,500 that Lynda Gillson agreed to repay after years of stealing from the family business.
Residents of Eckles Township are encouraged to file for open township offices. Filing will open on Jan. 3 and close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently welcomed Shannon Jesme as a new staff member and Antonio Franklin to its board of directors.