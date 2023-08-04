Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Teams face off in 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament during Dragon Boat Festival

The Dragon's Den was a lively site on Thursday evening as folks packed into the tent at the Lake Bemidji waterfront for the 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament as the Dragon Boat Festival continued.

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 2.jpg
A participant tosses a bag during the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival's 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the waterfront.
Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
August 4, 2023

BEMIDJI — The Dragon's Den was a lively site on Thursday evening as folks packed into the tent at the Lake Bemidji waterfront for the 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament as the 17th Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival continued.

With a full 64 teams entering the tournament, which kicked off at 6:30 p.m., it took about three hours for it to be whittled down to the final pair of teams. In the end, the Keg N' Cork team of Derek Wangerg and Luke Rasmus rounded out the evening as tournament champions around 9:40 p.m.

In the meantime, community members gathered outside the tent and scattered along the hill in Library Park watching as Dragon Boat teams spent the evening practicing on Lake Bemidji in preparation for race day on Saturday.

080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 10.jpg
The Bemidji High School Nordic Ski team, “Nordic Whitecaps,” heads back to the waterfront after a practice session as the TruStar Federal Credit Union team, “Current-Sea,” heads out on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, ahead of the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival races.
080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 3.jpg
Teams compete in the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the waterfront.
080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 2.jpg
A judge updates the bracket during the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the waterfront.
Remaining Dragon Boat Festival activities

Friday, Aug. 4

  • Noon to 9 p.m. – Food court open 
  • Noon to 7 p.m. – Merchandise tent open 
  • Noon to midnight – Dragon’s Den open 
  • 2 to 5 p.m. – Bingo in the Dragon’s Den to support Bemidji’s Youth Hockey
  • 3 to 5 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch
  • 6 p.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating 
  • 6 to 6:30 p.m. – Parade of Teams and opening ceremonies 
  • 6:30 to 7 p.m. – Mandatory Sprint Cup Team managers meeting 
  • 7 to 8:30 p.m. – 10th annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races
  • 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment on the Sanford Center stage: Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show
080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 8.jpg
The TruStar Federal Credit Union team, “Current-Sea,” heads back to the waterfront after a practice session on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, ahead of the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival races.
080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 4.jpg
Teams compete in the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the waterfront.
ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Aug. 5

  • 8 to 9 a.m – 9th annual 5k run/walk 
  • 9 to 9:30 a.m. – 1/2k run/walk
  • 8 to 10 a.m. – Race day breakfast and bloody mary bar sponsored by Red Stu
  • 8 a.m. to Midnight – Dragon’s Den Open 
  • 8 a.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating 
  • 8 to 8:30 a.m. – Mandatory all team manager's meeting
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Merchandise tent open
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17th annual Main Race Day – Start and end times subject to change and Awards Ceremony to follow the final race
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Food court open 
  • 1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Activity Tent sponsored by Compass Rose 
  • After the Awards Ceremony – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Brock Beaulieu 

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances. For more information, visit bemidjidragonboat.com.

080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 9.jpg
The TruStar Federal Credit Union team, “Current-Sea,” heads out for a practice session on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, ahead of the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival races.
080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 7.jpg
Teams compete in the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the waterfront.
080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 6.jpg
Teams compete in the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the waterfront.
080523.N.BP.CORNHOLE 5.jpg
Teams compete in the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the waterfront.
