Team registration open through July 15 for Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival
BEMIDJI — There's still time to get your team registered for the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5 on Lake Bemidji.
The deadline to register as a team or individual paddler is July 15.
For more information, email info@bemidjidragonboat.com and register at bemidjidragonboat.com.
