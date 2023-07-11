Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Team registration open through July 15 for Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

There's still time to get your team registered for the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5 on Lake Bemidji. The deadline to register as a team or individual paddler is July 15.

081022.N.BP.DRAGONBOAT - 14.jpg
The Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival is set for Aug. 2-5, on the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:53 AM

BEMIDJI — There's still time to get your team registered for the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5 on Lake Bemidji.

The deadline to register as a team or individual paddler is July 15.

For more information, email info@bemidjidragonboat.com and register at bemidjidragonboat.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Red Pine Estates.jpg
Local
United Way seeks donations for displaced Red Pine residents
40m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Greater Bemidji web art.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji seeks applications for child care expansion grants
59m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
CrashReport.png
Local
Woman hurt in Lake George crash
15h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Continued discussion on code of conduct set for tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
053123.N.BP.BHSGRADUATION 9.jpg
Local
Bemidji area high school graduation rates generally drop amidst statewide increase
3d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Rolls-Royce parade car.jpg
Community
Robert L. Stanton drives 1999 Rolls-Royce in Bemidji's Grand Parade
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Softball web art.jpg
Sports
SOFTBALL: Pulkrabek throws no-hitter, Titans sweep Howard Lake Tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report