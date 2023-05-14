99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Summer capital projects schedule on deck for May 15 Bemidji school board meeting

The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, in the district office board room.

Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:18 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, in the district office board room.

District Business Director Ashley Eastridge will present the district’s 2023 summer capital projects schedule, which details an estimated $1.8 million in projects funded by the district’s long-term facilities maintenance fund and operating capital.

The schedule is a planning document that changes regularly based on district priorities and a 10-year plan the district has in place.

The board is also expected to update its board committee assignments to include long-range planning within the finance committee and to create a policy committee. The board was originally set to discuss this in April but was limited on time at its rescheduled April 20 meeting.

The board will also vote on whether to remove the current board chair rotation process, which currently states that a board member must have two years of board experience to be eligible for the chair position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 3:45 p.m. at the district office.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
_0008248.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rainy fishing opener doesn't dampen Mankato's hopes to attract more tourists
May 14, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
051023.N.BP.DEMENTIA 3.jpg
Local
'We lean on each other': Northwoods Caregivers support groups offer resources for families, caregivers
May 13, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Vena Cobenais.jpeg
Local
A passion for learning: Red Lake Nation College grad Vena Cobenais accomplishes longtime goal
May 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
021823.S.BP.BHSWRES Rance Bahr.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Rance Bahr steps down as Jacks’ head coach, will ‘pursue other options’ in local wrestling scene
May 11, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Vena Cobenais.jpeg
Local
A passion for learning: Red Lake Nation College grad Vena Cobenais accomplishes longtime goal
May 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT1.jpg
Local
Schoolcraft students collect garbage as part of 'Better World Day'
May 12, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
051323.OP.BP.HENGELCOLUMN.png
Columns
DAVE HENGEL COLUMN: Respect for those ‘in the Arena’
May 13, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hengel