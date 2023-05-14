Summer capital projects schedule on deck for May 15 Bemidji school board meeting

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, in the district office board room.

District Business Director Ashley Eastridge will present the district’s 2023 summer capital projects schedule, which details an estimated $1.8 million in projects funded by the district’s long-term facilities maintenance fund and operating capital.

The schedule is a planning document that changes regularly based on district priorities and a 10-year plan the district has in place.

The board is also expected to update its board committee assignments to include long-range planning within the finance committee and to create a policy committee. The board was originally set to discuss this in April but was limited on time at its rescheduled April 20 meeting.

The board will also vote on whether to remove the current board chair rotation process, which currently states that a board member must have two years of board experience to be eligible for the chair position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 3:45 p.m. at the district office.