99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Striding toward sustainability: Bemidji State celebrates Earth Day with campus activities

The Earth Day celebration at BSU played host to a variety of activities to encourage environmental stewardship within the campus community and beyond.

042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 10.jpg
Attendees run side-by-side during the annual Stride into Spring 5k/10k Fun Run, Walk and Stroll on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as part of Bemidji State University’s Earth Day celebration.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 3:57 PM

BEMIDJI — As Earth Day is being celebrated all over the world, Bemidji State University joined the annual celebration on Saturday, April 22, in hopes to inspire the community to better care for the earth.

The Earth Day celebration at BSU played host to a variety of activities to encourage environmental stewardship within the campus community and beyond. This year’s event focused on environmental regulation and investing in the planet through sustainable actions.

042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 3.jpg
Young attendees design their own thrifted T-shirts with block stamps during Bemidji State University’s Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, inside the John Glas Fieldhouse.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We are gathered to celebrate Earth Day today,” said BSU’s sustainability project manager and event organizer Jordan Lutz. “This year marks the 53rd annual Earth Day celebration and international opportunity to gather in community, celebrate the earth that sustains us and think about how we can better care for that world.”

042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 2.jpg
Jordan Lutz, event organizer and sustainability project manager at BSU, speaks to the annual Stride into Spring 5k/10k Fun Run, Walk and Stroll participants on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as part of Bemidji State University’s Earth Day celebration.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The event kicked off with the annual Stride into Spring 5k/10k Fun Run, Walk and Stoll. Outside of the Gillett Wellness Center, about 15 students, staff and community members bundled up and took their marks.

042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 9.jpg
Attendees walk side-by-side during the annual Stride into Spring 5k/10k Fun Run, Walk and Stroll on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as part of Bemidji State University’s Earth Day celebration.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Lutz also mentioned that the T-shirts for the fun run this year were actually designed and repurposed by a group of students at the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year, a student group helped design and screen print the T-shirts,” Lutz said. “Essentially, they salvaged or repurposed T-shirts that had a misprint and would have potentially been thrown away. So instead of throwing them away we held onto them and gave an opportunity to a student to design an overlay and work with fellow students to screen print them.”

Meanwhile inside the John Glas Fieldhouse, sustainability educators, volunteers and vendors set up their tables in preparation to inspire the community with an Earth Day Fair. From gardening tips to tree-ring painting along with designing thrifted shirts with block prints so attendees could increase their knowledge on sustainability and a few fun crafts.

042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 4.jpg
Young attendees learn how to plant seeds during Bemidji State University’s Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, inside the John Glas Fieldhouse.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Several other community organizations were on-hand as well to share information and activities, including Bemidji Master Naturalists, Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, Bemidji Sustainability Commission, Citizens Climate Lobby – Bemidji, Conservation Minnesota, Growing Our Future, Indivisible Bemidji, Mississippi Headwaters Audubon and the Birds, Bees, Butterflies, Bemidji organization.

042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 5.jpg
Attendees visit with the vendors during Bemidji State University’s Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, inside the John Glas Fieldhouse.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“Besides the Stride into Spring fun run, we also have an Earth Day Fair. We currently have exhibitors or community organizations set up in the education complex with activities and information that they're excited to share with community members,” Lutz said. “Today is just an opportunity for families and individuals of all ages to come down, have a good time and learn something new.”

042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 8.jpg
Attendees learn gardening tips from experts during Bemidji State University’s Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, inside the John Glas Fieldhouse.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 6.jpg
Students hand out information to attendees during Bemidji State University’s Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, inside the John Glas Fieldhouse.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 7.jpg
Attendees visit with the vendors during Bemidji State University’s Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, inside the John Glas Fieldhouse.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 11.jpg
Attendees take their marks prior to the annual Stride into Spring 5k/10k Fun Run, Walk and Stroll on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as part of Bemidji State University’s Earth Day celebration.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
042623.N.BP.BSUEARTHDAY 1.jpg
A young attendee presses a stamp to her new/old T-shirt during Bemidji State University’s Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, inside the John Glas Fieldhouse.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
What To Read Next
IMG_1283.jpg
Local
St. Phillip's donates $10,000 to Bemidji Senior Center, Lutheran Social Services
April 22, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: April 22 in the Pioneer
April 22, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
040123.N.BP.SENIORCENTERTRIP.jpg
Local
'Gardens, Gallivanting and Goodies' bus trip set for July 27
April 21, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042223.N.BP.THCSYRUP.jpg
Local
Consumer advisory issued for Northland Vapor's Wonky Weed THC syrup after inspection reveals mold growth
April 21, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Kayla Winkler and Denae Alamano.jpg
Local
United Way of Bemidji Area recognizes 35 volunteers during National Volunteer Appreciation Week
April 20, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
City of Bemidji ends 2022 with budget surplus
April 19, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Dianna Anderson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Symphony's 'Musical Escapes' season ends Sunday with challenging concert
April 18, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden