Stewards of the land: LundinCroft Fields takes roadside stand to the next level

What started as a simple self-serve roadside pumpkin stand at the end of their driveway, husband and wife team Mike and Jess Lundin has turned into a unique pick-your-own flower and pumpkin field.

It’s a place to bring your children, hang out with a group of friends, walk through fields of thousands of flowers and pick your own bouquets, and experience the beauty of the Northwoods through the crops of the Lundin family farm just north of Bemidji.

The Bemidji High School sweethearts moved to the property at 7826 Birchmont Beach Rd. NE near Lake Bemidji State Park, which they now call “LundinCroft Fields” in 2012. Jess came up with the idea for the name after reading that the word “Croft” referred to a small field, farm or piece of land, and thought that it flowed nicely with their last name.

It consisted of a farmhouse with acres of land, lots of trails, wildlife, a field out front and a huge fenced-in garden that was theirs to claim -- and the couple wasted no time utilizing the abundance of land they now call home.

Within the first couple of years, they planted a variety of vegetables with high hopes of a bountiful harvest, but only saw failure as the weeds swallowed up any tender plant they tried to grow. As the years went on, they started to crack the gardening code.

After selling a few pumpkins at the end of the road for a couple of years, finessing the northern Minnesota climate and learning how to control weeds without the use of chemicals, LundinCroft Fields was just a dream away.

Fast forward to today, despite a few rocks in the soil along the way, the Lundin family has opened its gates this summer for community members to pick and enjoy some of their favorite flowers for themselves.

Mary holds a flower at the self-serve roadside stand located at LundinCroft Fields. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Between weekly flower bouquet subscriptions, a roadside stand and a pick-your-own flower field, LundinCroft Fields is the perfect family-friendly activity Bemidji has been waiting for.

“Being a steward of the land feels good, just knowing that we’re cultivating and growing something that people want in our community that’s beautiful and useful,” Jess said. “I enjoy providing for the community and hope that people enjoy coming here as much as I do.”

Humble beginnings

It all started in 2015 when Jess’s dad retired and asked her two oldest sons, Dylan and Evan, if they wanted to plant a couple rows of pumpkins, just to see if they would sell at the end of their driveway.

That first year, the boys filled a whole trailer of pumpkins and sure enough, they sold right away. As the years went on, Jess thought she might as well grow some flowers and sell them at the end of the driveway, too.

“We've always just had an honor-pay box at the end of the driveway and I thought as long as people were coming by to get pumpkins, I might as well stick some flowers down there and see what happens,” she explained. “And that’s when all the ideas of starting this business came exploding out of me.”

With a new addition of fresh-cut flower bouquets to the roadside pumpkin stand, Jess ran with the idea of flower subscriptions. From the field straight to the vase, subscribers receive a different mix of flowers each week.

LundinCroft Fields offers floral subscriptions as well as a self-serve roadside stand for those wanting to help themselves to spring and summer bouquets. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Jess found herself transitioning from a stay-at-home mom with a hobby to a small business owner in a short amount of time. Determined to turn her side hustle into a profiting business, she taught herself the ins and outs of running a business, built her own website and began selling her homegrown flowers.

“I am in no way a business person,” Jess said with a laugh. “I don't know anything about it. I’ve had to learn everything from the ground up. I mean, I was just a mom and before I knew it, I was running a business.”

As the Lundin family learned the business and how to grow a successful crop, Jess mentioned that everything they grow is “field grown”, meaning they don’t have any high tunnels or greenhouses -- everything is sown directly into the ground and occasionally planted indoors under lights in the late winters.

This summer, LundinCroft Fields made its grand debut. Opening its gates for the first time for the Bemidji community and its summer tourists, Jess hopes people who have visited saw the family’s hard work for themselves.

“It's weird to call ourselves farmers, it took me a long time to even say that confidently,” Jess admitted. “But yes, we are farming so many different things here so how could there not be constant learning, figuring new things out every day or finding better ways to do things? That's always been one of the best parts of it -- just always being open to learning something new.”

‘Used to the hustle’

Jess began her journey as a stay-at-home mom when her first son was born in 2007.

As a mother of five children whose ages range from 2 to 16, the list of what Jess does for her family is endless. And just like her flowers, that list keeps growing. The newest additions she can now add to her resume are small business owner and first-generation farmer.

“It’s a lot of driving and keeping things straight,” Jess said of toting her children to and from sporting events and other commitments. “But it’s the season of life we’re in and it’s so fun for the kids at this age with sports and activities and things like that. We’re in it and we’re used to the hustle.”

Mike, employed by Knife River Construction and Contracting, works on the road a lot of spring and summer hours. Like spring is a busy season for planting crops, it's also a busy season for construction. Through trial and error, the couple has learned how to work smarter, not harder.

“This is such a busy time of year for us here with planting season, but it’s also so busy for Mike at work. Over the years, we just learned these things. We've learned how to work smarter, not harder,” Jess said. “There are so many things I've had to figure out by myself when Mike is gone and I’m learning to be more self-reliant.”

As their children grow older, some of them are starting to see the value of growing up on a farm, the hard work and the rewarding feeling that comes with it. The farming gene comes naturally to a couple of their kin, but others opt to help out only when they need to.

The Lundin family. Contributed.

“Before, when we just had a simple vegetable garden, all we did was weed and pick rocks so the kids didn’t really like it. But this field was all jackpines and we cleared and leveled all of this for our flower fields,” Jess said as she gestured to her garden. “We’ve picked hundreds of rocks and ruts over the years and of course, it was fun for the kids at first, but they didn’t really enjoy it after that.”

Their second oldest son, Evan, seems to have taken a liking to the small-town Minnesota farm life.

At 14 years old, he’s right there beside Jess and Mike every day helping plant, harvest, weed and pull rocks. He even took it upon himself to raise a hive of bees to help pollinate their crops with his own money.

“He loves it. He actually has been helping out at the Goldmine Ranch down the road, too,” Jess said. “The horses, cleaning the stalls and just helping out on the farm. He likes the hard and physical labor that comes with all of this.”

Evan picks sunflowers from the garden at LundinCroft Fields. Contributed.

When the Lundin family isn’t tending to the farm or running around town attending the kids’ sporting events, Jess, Mike, Dylan (16), Evan (14), Addy (11), Walter, (9) and Mary (2) love to get out on the lakes to fish, boat and enjoy the outdoors together as a family.

“We love life in northern Minnesota. We do a lot of fishing, camping, snowmobiling and boating,” Jess said. “The boys are really into hunting and trapping but overall we just love being out on the water. We have a lot of family around us and of course, friends we’ve known forever that we go meet out on the sandbar in the summers.”

Business is blooming

Jess has a couple of different options for those looking to get their hands on some LundinCroft flower bouquets.

Flower subscriptions are one way to get the first choice of fresh and beautiful flowers. Customers can subscribe ahead of time to receive a different mix of flowers every week.

Subscriptions are picked first before the roadside stand bouquets and offer customers six weeks of top-choice flowers right from the garden. Every bouquet is unique as they’re picked according to what flowers are blooming that week.

“Our subscriptions make a wonderful gift for a special person in your life, or for the person who has everything,” the LundinCroft website reads. “A different mix of flowers each week makes this a truly unique and special gift. They also make a lovely, fresh addition to your office or business.”

Jess offers a four-week spring package that includes fragrant tulips and daffodils along with a six-week summer package that includes colorful lilies, sunflowers, zinnias and much more.

She also takes it upon herself to deliver her flowers personally to those who live within 10 miles of Bemidji. Otherwise, folks can pick them up at the roadside stand.

For those who don’t want a subscription, at the end of the driveway sits the self-serve roadside stand. Open daily from sunrise to sunset, customers can enjoy a quick drive along Lake Bemidji and help themselves to spring and summer bouquets. Come autumn, pumpkins of all shapes and sizes along with hay bales and corn stalks will be displayed.

LundinCroft Fields displays pumpkins of all shapes and sizes along with hay bales as part of its autumn landscape. Contributed.

LundinCroft Fields displays pumpkins of all shapes and sizes along with corn stalks as part of its autumn landscape. Contributed.

Lastly, the pick-your-own flower field is available this summer from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as the flowers can only be picked during the coolest parts of the day to avoid wilting.

According to Jess, everything needed to pick bouquets of flowers will be provided to guests, but bear in mind to wear appropriate footwear and plan accordingly if those in your party are allergic to insects.

“Behind the scenes, we have a lot going on but we hope to lay the groundwork for an easy summer,” Jess said. “We will definitely keep living by the ‘work smarter, not harder’ motto and get everything taken care of this time of year, then all we have to do is let it grow.”