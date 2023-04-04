Stephen Carlson to perform faculty recital April 4
BEMIDJI — Bemidji State professor Stephen Carlson will perform a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in the Thompson Recital Hall in BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.
Carlson will perform works on piano by Jean-Phillipe Rameau, Maurice Ravel, Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms.
Admission is free.
