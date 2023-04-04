50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Stephen Carlson to perform faculty recital April 4

Carlson will perform works on piano by Jean-Phillipe Rameau, Maurice Ravel, Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms.

Stephen Carlson copy.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:21 AM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State professor Stephen Carlson will perform a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in the Thompson Recital Hall in BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

Admission is free.

Admission is free.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
