News Local

Stephen Carlson, Eric Olson to perform duo faculty recital Feb. 28

The recital will feature works by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Claude Debussy and Bela Bartok.

Eric Olson and Stephen Carlson.jpg
Eric Olson and Stephen Carlson
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 23, 2023 10:35 AM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State professors Stephen Carlson and Eric Olson will perform a faculty duo recital at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Thompson Recital Hall in BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

With Carlson on piano and Olson on violin, the recital will feature works by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Claude Debussy and Bela Bartok.

Admission is free.

