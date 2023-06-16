Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Statewide 4-H leadership conference allows youth to branch out to Bemidji

Living up to its acronym, over 100 youth explored leadership and learning opportunities at Bemidji State University Tuesday through Friday as part of YELLO, a statewide leadership conference.

061723.N.BP.YELLO 3.jpg
4-H participant Allie Cervantes hauls mulch at the Rail River Folk School during a YELLO event on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Daltyn Lofstrom
By Daltyn Lofstrom
Today at 11:48 AM

BEMIDJI — Living up to its acronym, over 100 youth explored leadership and learning opportunities at Bemidji State University Tuesday through Friday as part of YELLO, a statewide leadership conference offered through 4-H.

Complete with educational workshops, networking, field trips and service learning, YELLO acts as the cap-off of the one-year terms for 4-H state ambassadors, who aid in planning the event and leading activities throughout the week.

There are currently 22 ambassadors across Minnesota, 18 of which had a presence at YELLO. During their initial planning, the ambassadors chose a statewide service project theme for which they plan community service activities to be completed at the conference, along with monthly challenges throughout the year.

Going along with this year’s theme, “Branch Out and Go Green with Minnesota 4-H,” conference activities included volunteering at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Northwoods Habitat for Humanity ReStore and the Indigenous Environmental Network.

061723.N.BP.YELLO 9.jpg
Youth Exploring Leadership and Learning Opportunities (YELLO) includes educational workshops, group networking experiences, inspiring messages from nationally-recognized speakers, field trips and opportunities to contribute to the local community through service projects.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.YELLO 2.jpg
4-H participants sweep the floors of the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We’ve been focusing on environmental pieces and getting out of your comfort zone, discovering what your passions are to then bring back that leadership to (the 4-H'ers) local communities and be the change-makers there,” State Ambassador Coordinator Meg Clark said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accomplishing a goal

State ambassadors also act as role models for the younger 4-H'ers, an opportunity that state ambassador John Otto couldn’t pass up once he applied to be one ahead of his senior year.

“I saw those leaders up front doing their thing and for me, I want to be an inspiration to the other kids,” Otto said.

He explained how 4-H has also been a family affair, as his parents first met at a YELLO conference when they were children. His mother's grandfather was also a University of Minnesota Extension Educator through 4-H, so it was only natural that he would join once kindergarten came around.

“‘Family business’ is one way to put it,” Otto added. “We’ve all been in 4-H and we love what it’s done for us.”

Becoming an ambassador has been a goal for Otto considering his family’s history with 4-H and his older siblings having been ambassadors as well. This was one leadership role he had yet to attain throughout his 4-H career.

“It’s kind of the final notch on the belt,” Otto said. “I’ve been a camp counselor. I’ve been a county ambassador. I’ve been a club president. I’ve been in as many leadership roles as I could, so becoming a state ambassador was the final goal.”

061723.N.BP.YELLO 1.jpg
4-H participants work together to move a stove at Northwoods Habitat for Humanity during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.YELLO 7.jpg
Headwaters Science Center Executive Director Lee Furuseth, center, answers questions on a community service panel along with Watermark Art Center Outreach Coordinator Leah Grunzke, left, and Northwoods Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Geri Hickerson during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, inside the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Youth participant Joninah Giersdorf-Thompson first attended YELLO last year and has been active in 4-H for around six years.

Recently completing eighth grade, Giersdorf-Thompson has grown confident in her leadership ability and plans to eventually become a state ambassador herself. At YELLO, she facilitated an educational session on gender identity, one way she has been able to lead others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope that they take away not just leadership, but working together,” Giersdorf-Thompson said, “because that’s the only way that leadership can work.”

Developing leaders

Apart from YELLO, ambassadors plan other color-coded leadership conferences including BLU — Building Leadership and Understanding — and TEEL, Teens Engaged in Emerging Leadership. Both are regional conferences that aid youth in the early stages of their leadership development.

“BLU is targeted toward that middle school audience, so helping them understand what leadership is, what leadership skills they already have or can build upon,” Clark said. “TEEL is for the older high school youth who have maybe been to BLU before or have had leadership experiences in other ways.

“We have a leadership tree model that we use and we start with the roots,” Clark added. “Then, we branch out for youth to become advanced leaders.”

061723.N.BP.YELLO 10.jpg
4-Hers listen to a presentation during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, inside the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.YELLO 6.jpg
4-H participant Hailey Thoele washes windows at Headwaters Science Center during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

With plans to pursue mechanical engineering at Iowa State University, Otto credits 4-H for his ability to make genuine connections with others and bring that into his work.

“It’s really easy as an engineer to go straight for the math (classes) and be sitting behind your desk doing your job,” Otto said. “But 4-H has taught me how to bring an engineering mind to leadership and to understand people.”

Whether they were sweeping floors at Northwoods Habitat for Humanity, hauling mulch at the Rail River Folk School or facilitating activities in BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom, these connections were on full display throughout the Bemidji area as youth aimed to make the best better — the 4-H motto.

“Something we like to say is ‘think global, act local,’” Clark left off. “If you’re contributing to your community at a local level, you’re slowly going to impact the world globally in what you’re doing and the good work that you do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More information about YELLO can be found at www.extension.umn.edu.

061723.N.BP.YELLO 5.jpg
4-H participants tend the gardens at the Rail River Folk School during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.YELLO 8.jpg
4-Hers work together in small groups during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, inside the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.YELLO 4.jpg
4-H participants weed the gardens at the Rail River Folk School during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Daltyn Lofstrom
By Daltyn Lofstrom
Daltyn Lofstrom is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on education and community stories.
What To Read Next
Northwest Indian Community Development Center of Bemidji.jpg
Local
Northwest Indian Community Development Center to host college and career fair June 23
June 16, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County logo web art .jpg
Local
Beltrami County offices, solid waste facilities set Juneteenth hours
June 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061723.N.BP.FLAGDAY 5.jpg
Local
Bemidjians honor history of American flag with Flag Day events
June 15, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Beavers Hockey
Zach Whitecloud becomes 2nd former Beaver player to hoist Stanley Cup
June 14, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens June 16 at the Chief Theater
June 13, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061423.N.BP.KCWALLEYE - LEAD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
McSharry, Fuller take top spot in 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic
June 11, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Bemidji Senior Center.png
Community
Someone Special Volunteers: Bemidji Senior Center nominates Barb Bjerke and Tony Daniels
June 14, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report