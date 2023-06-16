Statewide 4-H leadership conference allows youth to branch out to Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Living up to its acronym, over 100 youth explored leadership and learning opportunities at Bemidji State University Tuesday through Friday as part of YELLO, a statewide leadership conference offered through 4-H.

Complete with educational workshops, networking, field trips and service learning, YELLO acts as the cap-off of the one-year terms for 4-H state ambassadors, who aid in planning the event and leading activities throughout the week.

There are currently 22 ambassadors across Minnesota, 18 of which had a presence at YELLO. During their initial planning, the ambassadors chose a statewide service project theme for which they plan community service activities to be completed at the conference, along with monthly challenges throughout the year.

Going along with this year’s theme, “Branch Out and Go Green with Minnesota 4-H,” conference activities included volunteering at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Northwoods Habitat for Humanity ReStore and the Indigenous Environmental Network.

4-H participants sweep the floors of the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We’ve been focusing on environmental pieces and getting out of your comfort zone, discovering what your passions are to then bring back that leadership to (the 4-H'ers) local communities and be the change-makers there,” State Ambassador Coordinator Meg Clark said.

Accomplishing a goal

State ambassadors also act as role models for the younger 4-H'ers, an opportunity that state ambassador John Otto couldn’t pass up once he applied to be one ahead of his senior year.

“I saw those leaders up front doing their thing and for me, I want to be an inspiration to the other kids,” Otto said.

He explained how 4-H has also been a family affair, as his parents first met at a YELLO conference when they were children. His mother's grandfather was also a University of Minnesota Extension Educator through 4-H, so it was only natural that he would join once kindergarten came around.

“‘Family business’ is one way to put it,” Otto added. “We’ve all been in 4-H and we love what it’s done for us.”

Becoming an ambassador has been a goal for Otto considering his family’s history with 4-H and his older siblings having been ambassadors as well. This was one leadership role he had yet to attain throughout his 4-H career.

“It’s kind of the final notch on the belt,” Otto said. “I’ve been a camp counselor. I’ve been a county ambassador. I’ve been a club president. I’ve been in as many leadership roles as I could, so becoming a state ambassador was the final goal.”

4-H participants work together to move a stove at Northwoods Habitat for Humanity during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Headwaters Science Center Executive Director Lee Furuseth, center, answers questions on a community service panel along with Watermark Art Center Outreach Coordinator Leah Grunzke, left, and Northwoods Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Geri Hickerson during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, inside the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Youth participant Joninah Giersdorf-Thompson first attended YELLO last year and has been active in 4-H for around six years.

Recently completing eighth grade, Giersdorf-Thompson has grown confident in her leadership ability and plans to eventually become a state ambassador herself. At YELLO, she facilitated an educational session on gender identity, one way she has been able to lead others.

“I hope that they take away not just leadership, but working together,” Giersdorf-Thompson said, “because that’s the only way that leadership can work.”

Developing leaders

Apart from YELLO, ambassadors plan other color-coded leadership conferences including BLU — Building Leadership and Understanding — and TEEL, Teens Engaged in Emerging Leadership. Both are regional conferences that aid youth in the early stages of their leadership development.

“BLU is targeted toward that middle school audience, so helping them understand what leadership is, what leadership skills they already have or can build upon,” Clark said. “TEEL is for the older high school youth who have maybe been to BLU before or have had leadership experiences in other ways.

“We have a leadership tree model that we use and we start with the roots,” Clark added. “Then, we branch out for youth to become advanced leaders.”

4-Hers listen to a presentation during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, inside the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

4-H participant Hailey Thoele washes windows at Headwaters Science Center during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

With plans to pursue mechanical engineering at Iowa State University, Otto credits 4-H for his ability to make genuine connections with others and bring that into his work.

“It’s really easy as an engineer to go straight for the math (classes) and be sitting behind your desk doing your job,” Otto said. “But 4-H has taught me how to bring an engineering mind to leadership and to understand people.”

Whether they were sweeping floors at Northwoods Habitat for Humanity, hauling mulch at the Rail River Folk School or facilitating activities in BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom, these connections were on full display throughout the Bemidji area as youth aimed to make the best better — the 4-H motto.

“Something we like to say is ‘think global, act local,’” Clark left off. “If you’re contributing to your community at a local level, you’re slowly going to impact the world globally in what you’re doing and the good work that you do.”

More information about YELLO can be found at www.extension.umn.edu.

4-H participants tend the gardens at the Rail River Folk School during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

4-Hers work together in small groups during a YELLO conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, inside the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer