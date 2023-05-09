99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to take place May 13

All community members and area businesses are invited to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13, to benefit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:00 PM

BEMIDJI — All community members and area businesses are invited to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.

Sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers and United Way of Bemidji Area, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will benefit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Community members are asked to simply leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable, non-expired canned or boxed items, such as baby food, peanut butter, soups, cereals, laundry soap, dish soap, deodorant, personal care items and such, next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13.

Donated items should be packaged in non-breakable containers. Bemidji letter carriers will collect the donations and deliver them to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

In addition to the one-day food collection by the Post Office, collection boxes are available to accept your donations at the downtown Post Office lobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact the Bemidji Post Office at (218) 751-1059 or the United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929.

What To Read Next
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Bemidji to require annexation if water and sewer are extended to Northern Township
May 09, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Four Pines Bookstore web art
Local
Author Beth Leipholtz to hold storytime, book signing
May 09, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Police Lights.jpg
Local
Bemidji man arrested after stabbing in Beltrami County
May 08, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Annalise Braught mug.jpg
Columns
PIONEER PERSPECTIVES: Taking steps to fuel our future workforce
May 06, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.S.BP.BHSBASE2 Ben Corradi.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Lumberjacks stay red hot, roll to big win over Wadena-Deer Creek
May 04, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado