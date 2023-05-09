Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to take place May 13

BEMIDJI — All community members and area businesses are invited to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.

Sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers and United Way of Bemidji Area, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will benefit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Community members are asked to simply leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable, non-expired canned or boxed items, such as baby food, peanut butter, soups, cereals, laundry soap, dish soap, deodorant, personal care items and such, next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13.

Donated items should be packaged in non-breakable containers. Bemidji letter carriers will collect the donations and deliver them to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

In addition to the one-day food collection by the Post Office, collection boxes are available to accept your donations at the downtown Post Office lobby.

For more information, contact the Bemidji Post Office at (218) 751-1059 or the United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929.