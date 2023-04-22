St. Phillip's donates $10,000 to Bemidji Senior Center, Lutheran Social Services
St. Phillip's Clothing Depot recently donated $10,000 to the Bemidji Senior Center and Lutheran Social Services.
The senior center received $2,500 and Lutheran Social Services received $7,500.
"The Bemidji Senior Center and Lutheran Social Services would like to thank St Phillip's Clothing Depot for the generous donations," a release said.
