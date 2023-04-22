99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
St. Phillip's donates $10,000 to Bemidji Senior Center, Lutheran Social Services

St. Phillip's Clothing Depot recently donated $10,000 to the Bemidji Senior Center and Lutheran Social Services.

IMG_1283.jpg
Pictured from left: Eileen Gothman of St. Phillip's Clothing Depot, Verna Joy Lenker of the Bemidji Senior Center, Annika Johnson of Lutheran Social Services and Joann Gardner of St. Phillip's Clothing Depot.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:30 AM

The senior center received $2,500 and Lutheran Social Services received $7,500.

"The Bemidji Senior Center and Lutheran Social Services would like to thank St Phillip's Clothing Depot for the generous donations," a release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
