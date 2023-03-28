99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Spring activity kits available from Parks and Rec

Welcome to Spring activity kits are now available from the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:20 PM

BEMIDJI — Welcome to Spring activity kits are now available from the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department.

Each kit contains two activity journals, two birdhouse craft kits, two packets of seeds, two books, origami crafts, colored pencils, Minnesota track packets, a net and a magnifying glass.

Kits can be purchased online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or by stopping at the Tourist Information Center located at Paul Bunyan Park.

The cost is $20 per kit. For more information, contact (218) 333-1862.

