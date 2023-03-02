Speaker, performer Jesse Smith visits Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School
Smith spoke about his struggles as a youth and young adult including hurdles he had to overcome to become an entertainer.
BENA — Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School recently hosted motivational speaker and performer Jesse Smith.
Smith spoke about his struggles as a youth and young adult including hurdles he had to overcome to become an entertainer. He was also available for pictures and autographs and took time to read a book to younger students.