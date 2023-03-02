99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Speaker, performer Jesse Smith visits Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School

Smith spoke about his struggles as a youth and young adult including hurdles he had to overcome to become an entertainer.

030423.N.BP.JESSESMITH1.jpg
Motivational speaker and performer Jesse Smith visited Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 02, 2023 11:55 AM

BENA — Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School recently hosted motivational speaker and performer Jesse Smith.

Smith spoke about his struggles as a youth and young adult including hurdles he had to overcome to become an entertainer. He was also available for pictures and autographs and took time to read a book to younger students.

030423.N.BP.JESSESMITH2.jpg
Motivational speaker and performer Jesse Smith visited Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Contributed

