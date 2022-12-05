SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Solway man sentenced to 12 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking

A Solway man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that dates back to 2019.

Department of Justice web art .jpg
Department of Justice
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 05, 2022 12:44 PM
According to court documents, in September 2019 law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization that was distributing significant quantities of methamphetamine in northern Minnesota.

As part of the investigation, police conducted a traffic stop in Park Rapids of a tow truck driven by 52-year-old Trent Michael Holden of Solway on Feb. 16, 2020.

A search of the vehicle revealed one pound of methamphetamine, a firearm and $34,852. Holden was arrested but was later released from custody.

On March 27, 2020, officers observed Holden returning to Bemidji from the Twin Cities where he was suspected of meeting with his drug supply source.

Officers stopped Holden, who appeared to be intoxicated, and recovered from his vehicle five pounds of methamphetamine, 21 MDMA pills, a firearm, a box of ammunition and $4,096 in cash. Holden was charged in state court and later released from custody.

On Sept. 28, 2021, officers observed Holden driving a tow truck that was hauling a Dodge Neon. A subsequent search of both vehicles revealed approximately 2.8 pounds of methamphetamine and $4,010 in cash.

On May 11, 2022, Holden pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 1, in U.S. District Court.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
