Social media threats prompt class cancellations at Bemidji State University

BEMIDJI — A “Beaver Huddle” event to discuss hate-based incidents on the Bemidji State campus was interrupted by social media threats on Thursday evening, leading to class cancellations at BSU on Friday.

Prior to the event, BSU's social media accounts detailed that the event — which took place in Hagg-Sauer Hall and was sponsored by the Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — would "tackle critical conversations about racial and social justice matters on campus."

BSU administration released an all-student email late Thursday night following the event.

“During the event, our discussion was disrupted and threats were made on social media. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community,” the email states.

The email credits Thursday night’s events for BSU’s decision to cancel all classes on Friday and that an active investigation is underway to identify those who made the threats.

Administration noted its work alongside on-campus Public Safety and the Bemidji Police Department, which will have an increased presence on and near campus effective Thursday night.

“For those affected by these actions, we know that the abhorrent behavior of these individuals has seriously affected your sense of safety and security,” the email reads. “This is absolutely unacceptable.

“Direct threats were made against the safety of our students. We will respond. This will not stand at Bemidji State University.”

The email then listed resources for students to share information about the incident including reaching out to BSU’s Office of Civil Rights or submitting an anonymous report using an online form.

As of Friday morning, BSU’s Office of Communications and Marketing had no further comment or details regarding the nature of the threats or who made them, only that the investigation is developing.