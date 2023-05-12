99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Skywarn severe weather spotter class set for May 25

The Emergency Management division of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will host a Skywarn severe weather spotter class at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Emergency Operations Center.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:28 AM

BEMIDJI — The Emergency Management division of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is set to host a Skywarn severe weather spotter class at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Beltrami County Emergency Operations Center.

Skywarn is the National Weather Service’s program of volunteer severe weather spotters who provide severe weather reports to the NWS, a release said. No prerequisites or experience are required for this basic class.

The free training is open to anyone who has an interest in learning more about severe weather.

The Emergency Operations Center is located within the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center, 613 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Registration is not required. For more information and online class offerings, visit the NWS Grand Forks Skywarn website at weather.gov/fgf/skywarn.

