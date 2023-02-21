99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ski and snowboarding lessons continue at Buena Vista

Bemidji Parks and Rec will host beginning skiing and snowboarding lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5, at Buena Vista.
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 02:48 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host beginning skiing and snowboarding group lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave.

The cost is $62 per date, and the package includes lift tickets, ski or board rental package, a helmet and one-hour group rental.

Participants can check in and pick up equipment starting at 1:30 p.m., then will work with instructors from 2 to 3 p.m. and have free time to practice without an instructor from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants must be 7 years or older.

For more information contact (218) 333-1857 and to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

