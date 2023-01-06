Ski and snowboarding lessons available at Buena Vista
BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host beginning skiing and snowboarding group lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave.
The cost is $62 per date, and the package includes lift tickets, ski or board rental package, a helmet and one-hour group rental.
Participants will be with instructors from 2 to 3 p.m. and then have free time to practice without an instructor from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants must be 7 years or older.
For more information contact (218) 333-1857 and to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.
