99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ski and snowboarding lessons available at Buena Vista

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host skiing and snowboarding lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave.

3106659+012217.S.BP_.SKIING.jpg
Bemidji Parks and Rec will host beginning skiing and snowboarding lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, at Buena Vista.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 06, 2023 11:54 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host beginning skiing and snowboarding group lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave.

The cost is $62 per date, and the package includes lift tickets, ski or board rental package, a helmet and one-hour group rental.

Participants will be with instructors from 2 to 3 p.m. and then have free time to practice without an instructor from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants must be 7 years or older.

For more information contact (218) 333-1857 and to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOBEMIDJI PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENTNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Manecke, Wall, Frenzel to be sworn in at special Bemidji school board meeting
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the district office board room.
January 06, 2023 08:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2256894+0303-snowjourn-two1.jpg
Local
42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn ski event set for Jan. 14
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Buena Vista Snowjourn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on the Buena Vista ski trails.
January 05, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
010723.N.BP.CITY 1.jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council calls for special election to fill Ward 1 vacancy
After swearing in the winners of the 2022 election, the Bemidji City Council called for a special election to be held on Tuesday, April 11, to fill the Ward 1 vacancy.
January 04, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
010723.N.BP.COUNTY Joe Gould.jpg
Local
Beltrami County Board welcomes newly elected officials, says goodbye to those leaving
As a part of its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Beltrami County Board welcomed three newly elected officials and said goodbye to those ending their service.
January 04, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti