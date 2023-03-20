Silent auction items available at Gallery North through March 31

BEMIDJI — Art pieces are available for bidding at Gallery North's Spring Fling online and in-person silent auction, which will run through March 31.

Art is available from current and former artists, including watercolors, acrylic, baskets and jewelry, a release said. Proceeds benefit the gallery in the purchase of new equipment.

Bidding on all pieces will end on March 31. To view the items available for bidding, stop in at the gallery or visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.