Sharp increase in property values may lead to higher taxes for some Beltrami County residents

BEMIDJI — When Leroy Stenstrom opened his mail a few weeks ago, he certainly didn’t expect to see the value of his home increase by $42,000 in just one year, or the corresponding jump in his property taxes.

“I thought they made a mistake because I haven’t done any improvements to speak of,” Stenstrom shared. “I think the value increase is considerably too high, myself.”

Stenstrom isn’t alone in seeing a dramatic increase in his property’s value. Residential properties throughout Bemidji saw an average value increase of 25%, a number that was similar to property value increases throughout Beltrami County.

Many local homeowners are just now noticing this increase after the county sent out property tax estimates for 2023 in late November.

Unfortunately for those with concerns about how their home was valued, the period to appeal the county’s assessment already passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re getting a lot of phone calls right now and it’s kind of unfortunate because the meeting for (property owners) to appeal their values was last spring,” said Joe Skerik, the assessor for Beltrami County.

Skerik explained that the county completes its property value assessments in the first few months of the year and sends out notices to property owners around April 1.

These assessments are based on the housing market, which has been notably competitive in Beltrami County this past year.

“Property values are based on sales,” Skerik said, “so when properties recently were selling very rapidly and at very high values that effects what is going to happen to the values of people’s homes.”

After notices are sent out to property owners about a change in their values, townships and cities hold meetings where it’s possible to appeal the county’s assessments.

“A lot of people are unhappy they didn’t realize they need to do (their appeals) in the spring,” Skerik explained. “In the fall we tell you how much tax that’s going to be, but it’s not the time to do your appeal.”

Property value and taxes

However, just because a property’s value has increased by 20 or 30%, doesn’t mean that a homeowner’s taxes will increase by the same amount.

“If you had a 25% increase in value, that doesn’t necessarily mean your taxes will go up that much,” Skerik said. “There’s a lot of variables that come into play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary variables is the location of the property, which determines which tax levies apply to the property from the relevant township or city, alongside the school district and county.

“It’s different for every township, every city, on how that impacts your taxes,” Skerik said.

Skerik also explained that there are unique circumstances for some areas of property, such as those included in the third phase of annexation from Northern Township to the city of Bemidji.

“Some of the annexation properties are getting phased into city rates,” Skerik shared. “They’re seeing an increase in value, an increase in (levies), plus the phase-in rate adjustment. So those are a little different.”

Skerik also took the time to clarify a common misconception about levy increases, noting that the percentage of increase to the levy does not automatically equal the increase people will see in their taxes.

The increase for Beltrami County’s 2023 levy has been set at 6.87%, and this number is only a comparison between the amount levied in 2022 and the levy for 2023. Taxes on individual properties include many more considerations.

People’s increased taxes are also not generating more money for the county, Skerik explained.

“The levy is the amount that (the county) is going to collect, no matter if values go up or down,” Skerik said. “There isn’t really extra tax dollars being created by these increases.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Skerik explained, the proportions of where the levy is being collected from change. This means that while some properties, this year primarily residential, are paying an increased portion of the levy, others are paying a smaller portion.

“Right now it’s a residential housing boom, not as much a commercial boom,” Skerik said. “There are some people paying more, and there are probably others that are seeing a tax decrease or little to no tax change.”

Increase impacts

All of this doesn’t make it any easier on those who are seeing a substantial increase in their taxes, however. For Stenstrom, who recently turned 80, the increase in his property tax has brought up some difficult questions for the future.

“I can live with a 5% increase, but mine’s more like 12%,” Stenstrom said, adding that it’s hard to afford that kind of increase on a fixed income.

If he decides he can’t afford the increase in taxes, Stenstrom said he’d have to think about moving down near St. Cloud to be closer to his daughter.

But as a lifelong Bemidjian, moving is a big change that would also mean leaving behind a lifetime of friends and a property that’s been in his family for nearly 100 years.

“I went to school here, I have a lot of friends here. I’d miss some of that,” Stenstrom said. “You move and everything changes.”

While Stenstrom hasn’t decided anything for certain, he’s alongside families throughout Beltrami County who are facing these increases and asking how they can afford them.

“It really makes you question what to do,” Stenstrom shared. “How much longer do I need this property, really?”