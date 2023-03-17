Sen. Amy Klobuchar features Rother’s Just Desserts at 'Minnesota Mornings'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Mornings” event at her Senate office in Washington, D.C. featured baked goods from Rother’s Just Desserts in Bemidji on Thursday.

Klobuchar showcases Minnesota specialties weekly at these morning coffee gatherings.

“Locally owned shops and restaurants like Rother’s Just Desserts continue to strengthen our economy,” Klobuchar said in a release. “I was happy to bring a taste of Bemidji to Washington.”

Rother’s Just Desserts owner, Lisa Rother, was born and raised in northern Minnesota and has always had a passion for baking.

Rother’s Just Desserts, located at 419 Beltrami Ave. NW, Suite 2, offers cookies, pastries, cupcakes, specialty cakes, gourmet desserts and more. The store’s business hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Klobuchar hosts “Minnesota Mornings” every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans who are visiting Washington, D.C.

Visitors can hear first-hand accounts of Klobuchar’s work in the Senate, mingle with fellow Minnesotans visiting Washington, meet the Senator’s staff, and take photographs with the Senator.

To find more information regarding “Minnesota Mornings,’’ visit Senator Klobuchar’s website at klobuchar.senate.gov or call her office at (202) 224-3244.