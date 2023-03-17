6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Sen. Amy Klobuchar features Rother’s Just Desserts at 'Minnesota Mornings'

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Mornings” event at her Senate office in Washington, D.C. featured baked goods from Rother’s Just Desserts in Bemidji on Thursday.

Rother's Just Desserts Klobuchar.jpg
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar holds up desserts from Rother’s Just Desserts in Bemidji during a “Minnesota Mornings” event on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her Senate office in Washington, D.C.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:31 AM

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Mornings” event at her Senate office in Washington, D.C. featured baked goods from Rother’s Just Desserts in Bemidji on Thursday.

Klobuchar showcases Minnesota specialties weekly at these morning coffee gatherings.

“Locally owned shops and restaurants like Rother’s Just Desserts continue to strengthen our economy,” Klobuchar said in a release. “I was happy to bring a taste of Bemidji to Washington.”

Rother’s Just Desserts owner, Lisa Rother, was born and raised in northern Minnesota and has always had a passion for baking.

Rother’s Just Desserts, located at 419 Beltrami Ave. NW, Suite 2, offers cookies, pastries, cupcakes, specialty cakes, gourmet desserts and more. The store’s business hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar hosts “Minnesota Mornings” every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans who are visiting Washington, D.C.

Visitors can hear first-hand accounts of Klobuchar’s work in the Senate, mingle with fellow Minnesotans visiting Washington, meet the Senator’s staff, and take photographs with the Senator.

To find more information regarding “Minnesota Mornings,’’ visit Senator Klobuchar’s website at klobuchar.senate.gov or call her office at (202) 224-3244.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Spread the Love wrap up.jpg
Local
Bemidji Brewing raises over $1,000 for United Way of Bemidji Area
March 17, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
NWCoC check.jpg
Local
Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care awarded over $300,000
March 16, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Hope House file photo.jpg
Local
REACH support group set to meet March 21
March 16, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
RUBADO COLUMN: I am honored to be the Bemidji Pioneer’s sports editor
March 16, 2023 09:41 AM
Sulo Havumaki.jpg
Local
Uncovering the origins of St. Urho's Day and the role a Bemidji State professor played in bringing it to life
March 15, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Bemidji Pioneer
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
MASTER GARDENER: Local Master Gardeners share their go-to seed varieties
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Sherman, Master Gardener
United Way Bemidji Area web art
Local
Emergency food and shelter grant applications available
March 16, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report