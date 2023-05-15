Search for city manager discussion to be continued at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will cover a wide range of topics during tonight's regular meeting, from an annual report by the Public Arts Commission to the recruitment of a new city manager.

The first item on the council’s agenda is a report by the Public Arts Commission, which will cover the successes and challenges during the year.

Second on the agenda is approval for a grant application for the Bemidji Regional Airport for infrastructure upgrades to loop a water main in Planning Area 3 to allow for further development.

Next is approval for a sewer extension project along Irvine Avenue from 30th Street to Anne Street, which is set for construction this summer by Beltrami County. The cost for the project is an estimated $386,000 with the city’s share sitting at $322,200.

The city will also consider the services of a consulting firm to potentially aid in the search for a city manager, after the resignation of Nate Mathews in April.

Finally, the council will discuss a facilitation process for a work session on June 12 to discuss the adoption of a code of conduct.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, May 15, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.