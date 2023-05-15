99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Search for city manager discussion to be continued at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting

The Bemidji City Council will cover a wide range of topics durings it meeting tonight, including continued discussion on a search for a new city manager.

City of Bemidji web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:06 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will cover a wide range of topics during tonight's regular meeting, from an annual report by the Public Arts Commission to the recruitment of a new city manager.

The first item on the council’s agenda is a report by the Public Arts Commission, which will cover the successes and challenges during the year.

Second on the agenda is approval for a grant application for the Bemidji Regional Airport for infrastructure upgrades to loop a water main in Planning Area 3 to allow for further development.

Next is approval for a sewer extension project along Irvine Avenue from 30th Street to Anne Street, which is set for construction this summer by Beltrami County. The cost for the project is an estimated $386,000 with the city’s share sitting at $322,200.

The city will also consider the services of a consulting firm to potentially aid in the search for a city manager, after the resignation of Nate Mathews in April.

Finally, the council will discuss a facilitation process for a work session on June 12 to discuss the adoption of a code of conduct.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, May 15, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
