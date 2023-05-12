99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Schoolcraft students collect garbage as part of 'Better World Day'

Schoolcraft students also learned about the importance of clean water and how to take care of community resources through a tour of the Bemidji Wastewater Treatment Plant.

051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT1.jpg
Schoolcraft Learning Community students are pictured with trash they collected along Lake Bemidji as part of Better World Day on April 28.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:10 AM

BEMIDJI — Schoolcraft Learning Community students gathered over twenty 30-gallon bags of garbage along the shoreline of Lake Bemidji on April 28 as part of EL Education's "Better World Day."

EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with K-12 educators to transform public schools into hubs of opportunity for all students to achieve equitable outcomes.

According to its website, EL Education hosts Better World Day as an annual, national event showcasing student learning that contributes to a better world.

A release noted that Schoolcraft students learned about the importance of clean water and how to take care of community resources through a tour of the Bemidji Wastewater Treatment Plant. Students then walked along Lake Bemidji from Nymore Beach to Diamond Point Park to collect trash.

"In EL Education schools, there is a quote from Kurt Hahn, one of the founders of expeditionary education, that guides the way schools structure their learning and culture," the release said. "Hahn states, 'We are crew, not passengers, strengthened by acts of consequential service to others.' Schoolcraft Learning Community of Bemidji uses these words to guide our understanding that when we are of service to others, our community will flourish."

ADVERTISEMENT

051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT2.JPG
Schoolcraft Learning Community students pick up trash along Lake Bemidji as part of Better World Day on April 28.
Contributed
051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT3.JPG
Schoolcraft Learning Community students pick up trash along Lake Bemidji as part of Better World Day on April 28.
Contributed
051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT4.jpg
Schoolcraft Learning Community students pick up trash along Lake Bemidji as part of Better World Day on April 28.
Contributed
051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT5.jpg
Schoolcraft Learning Community students pick up trash along Lake Bemidji as part of Better World Day on April 28.
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
051323.N.BP.ROBOTICS.jpg
Local
Cass Lake-Bena receives recognition at MSHSL Robotics Tournament
May 12, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Storm clouds
Local
Skywarn severe weather spotter class set for May 25
May 12, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
051323.N.BP.GARAGEFIRE 1.jpg
Local
Bemidji garage deemed total loss after Wednesday fire
May 11, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
021823.S.BP.BHSWRES Rance Bahr.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Rance Bahr steps down as Jacks’ head coach, will ‘pursue other options’ in local wrestling scene
May 11, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_2148.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Minnesota fishing opener is one of the most anticipated days of the year
May 10, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Lake-Cattails.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Amy Schrank to present 'Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?'
May 12, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
MASTER GARDENER: Hope springs eternal, just don’t let it kill your plants
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Snyder, Master Gardener