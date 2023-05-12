Schoolcraft students collect garbage as part of 'Better World Day'

BEMIDJI — Schoolcraft Learning Community students gathered over twenty 30-gallon bags of garbage along the shoreline of Lake Bemidji on April 28 as part of EL Education's "Better World Day."

EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with K-12 educators to transform public schools into hubs of opportunity for all students to achieve equitable outcomes.

According to its website, EL Education hosts Better World Day as an annual, national event showcasing student learning that contributes to a better world.

A release noted that Schoolcraft students learned about the importance of clean water and how to take care of community resources through a tour of the Bemidji Wastewater Treatment Plant. Students then walked along Lake Bemidji from Nymore Beach to Diamond Point Park to collect trash.

"In EL Education schools, there is a quote from Kurt Hahn, one of the founders of expeditionary education, that guides the way schools structure their learning and culture," the release said. "Hahn states, 'We are crew, not passengers, strengthened by acts of consequential service to others.' Schoolcraft Learning Community of Bemidji uses these words to guide our understanding that when we are of service to others, our community will flourish."

Schoolcraft Learning Community students pick up trash along Lake Bemidji as part of Better World Day on April 28. Contributed

