Schoolcraft Learning Community students take part in augmented reality welding

Fourth and fifth-grade students at Schoolcraft Learning Community recently received instruction in augmented reality welding from North Country Vocational Cooperative Center of Bemidji.

032923.N.BP.WELDING1.jpg
Schoolcraft Learning Community students observe teacher Kendra Carlson demonstrating proper work angle and travel speed using an augmented reality welding system.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM

NCVCC focuses on career and technical education awareness.

032923.N.BP.WELDING2.jpg
Schoolcraft Learning Community students watch as a classmate performs a "T-Joint" weld using an augmented reality welding system.
Contributed

