Schoolcraft Learning Community students take part in augmented reality welding
Fourth and fifth-grade students at Schoolcraft Learning Community recently received instruction in augmented reality welding from North Country Vocational Cooperative Center of Bemidji.
NCVCC focuses on career and technical education awareness.
