Scholarship established in memory of Katie Brommenschenkel Vilmo

The family and friends of Katie Brommenschenkel Vilmo have established the Katie Brommenschenkel Vilmo Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

The scholarship will support students from school districts in NMF’s service region as well as Hillsboro, North Dakota. NMF’s region includes Red Lake and White Earth Nations and Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls and Roseau Counties.

The scholarship is intended for students who are majoring in agriculture, agriculture education or agri-related business at a college, university, trade school, tech school or other accredited program.

The scholarship was established by the friends and family of Vilmo to honor her memory and her passion for farm life. Funds raised from an indoor corn hole in February supported the establishment of the scholarship fund; this event is planned to be held annually to continue to support the fund, a release said.

Vilmo enjoyed living a simple life of hard work and gratitude while she and her husband, Mike, worked simultaneously on their families’ farms. Katie and Mike welcomed their daughter, Kennedy, to their family in August 2018.

Sadly, Katie passed away in November 2018 following a tragic farm accident. One of Katie’s favorite quotes states. “Each person is given the gift of time on this earth to live, to learn, to love, and to leave a legacy.”

The family feels this scholarship will honor her legacy for agriculture and life, the release said.

Applications for the scholarship will be accepted starting Feb. 1, 2024. The applications are completed online through the NMF website nwmf.org by clicking “Scholarships” on the homepage.

If you are interested in learning about how you can establish a scholarship fund at Northwest Minnesota Foundation, or to support the Katie Brommenschenkel Vilmo Scholarship, visit nwmf.org.